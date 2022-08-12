28 Best Perfumes for Women: Our Favorite Fall Scents To Invest in From LeLabo, Byredo, Chanel, Gucci, and More
When it comes to the best perfumes for women, the hundreds of options available at any given retailer can be overwhelming. Spraying pretty glass bottle after pretty glass bottle gets old quickly, but don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from.
This autumn, we're leaning into all the cozy vibes with scents that make us want to cuddle up with a good book or frolic in the falling leaves. Think warm, woodsy influences such as amber and vetiver as well as smoky, sexy notes such as tobacco and tonka bean. Not into heavy perfumes? We've also included some refreshing fall-friendly choices, with hints of green apple and fresh herbs.
Our top designer fragrances include luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford Marc Jacobs, and Carolina Herrera (to name a few). Not the route you want to take? We have a handful of budget-friendly buys, too!
Are you still having trouble? We're here to help.To alleviate the stresses, we've rounded up 28 of the best perfumes for women that work year-round.
Best Fall Fragrances for Women:
With over 3,200 five-star reviews, this beloved fragrance captures the essence of fall with a base of ambrox,, praline, Australian sandalwood, and musk finished with unexpected top notes of coconut water and magnolia leaves.
Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a spritz of this one -- a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.
Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood, and ambrette.
For a gourmand scent that isn't too overpowering, try Nemat's musky vanilla fragrance oil that can easily be layered with other fragrances to create your signature scent.
When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.
Juicy notes of green apple and blackcurrant leaf mixed with cedar and musk remind us of autumn days spent apple picking on a quaint small-town farm.
Featuring notes of juniper berries, nutmeg, coriander, musks, ambery woods and vanilla, this parfum is one for him or her. Ask anyone, this Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum is one everyone needs in their collection.
Sexy and sophisticated, this white cedarwood, tiger orchid, bergamot, and cassis fragrance smells clean and fresh with subtle undertones of sultry musk.
If your mom is in the know, she'll love this scent from Billie Eilish—the bottle in the form of a gorgeous gold bust of the pop star is a gift in itself.
Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony, and leather.
ET's Picks for Best Perfumes for Women:
This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.
If Chanel No5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming is a fresh scent from Christian Dior with notes of tangy red berries and Damascus roses and peonies.
Santal 33 Eau de Parfum is a unisex scent from Le Labo. It's a rich and woody style with a base of white musk and cardamom and the fragrance note leather, iris and cedarwood.
Whether she's a new mom or a seasoned mama, she won't turn her nose up at a bottle of Black Opium.
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum is not just a warm and sweet scent with vanilla bean accents, it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced fragrance.
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum from Juicy Couture is a sensual yet playful fragrance that's warm and sweet with notes of mandarin, gardenia and caramel.
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
An iconic scent but quite possibly the most divisive perfume ever created. You either love Angel or you don’t -- there’s really no in between. For those who claim it as their favorite perfume. It’s the epitome of a gourmand fragrance and is meant to remind you of childhood innocence with notes that mimic the scents of cotton candy and chocolates. Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in a long lasting perfume.
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it making it the perfect perfume for a long day.
This adorable eau de toilette from Marc Jacobs is as sweet as the name suggests thanks to raspberries, crystallized cloudberries, daisy tree petals, jasmine milk and sugar musk. This women's perfume is housed in a quirky flower flaçon that will bring instant cheerfulness and positivity to any vanity.
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
This is a heady blend of layered white floral fragrance -- gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom -- combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, "What are you wearing?"
La Vie Est Belle by Lancome is undeniably sexy. It's the buttery-sweet fragrance family with notes of raspberry, pink pepper, iris, vanilla, praline, and sandalwood.
If you know Gucci, then you know it does not disappoint when it comes to feminine fragrance. Gucci Bloom features top notes of oranges and green tea, while the middle notes features tuberose, jasmine sambac, and honeysuckle and the base notes features orris root, sandalwood, and honeysuckle.
This fragrance has notes of jasmine, lavender, and vanilla. Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum was inspired by Angelina Jolie so you know it's super sexy.
Another eco-friendly fragrance line, this U.K.-born brand features compostable boxes, sustainably-sourced ingredients and some of the most spectacularly beautiful (and recyclable!) bottles we’ve ever laid eyes on. Our favorite, Neon Rose, offers floral notes with its blend of rose and jasmine with bergamot, Sichuan pepper and pear for a fresh take on the classic fruity-floral perfume.
