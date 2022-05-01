Shopping

30 Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon That Will Arrive by Mother's Day

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Mother's Day is one week away — and if you haven't found a thoughtful gift yet, this is your sign. After two long, hard years of the pandemic, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new moms, and aunts in your life deserves the best on her special day. 

To make the search easier on you, we found the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that will arrive just in time for May 8 — so whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with the girls, there's something out there she's sure to love and appreciate.

Below, we've compiled a list of great gift ideas for your mom, grandma or any mother figure in your life. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make her life a little bit easier this spring via our New Mom Gift Guide. Whether she's into skincare, exercise, or relaxation, she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on May 8.

Commemorate Mom on her big day with our favorite selection of the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts in 2022. 

Kate Spade White Charlotte Street 2Pc Wine Glass Set
Kate Spade White Charlotte Street 2Pc Wine Glass Set
Amazon
Kate Spade White Charlotte Street 2Pc Wine Glass Set

These highly rated Kate Spade Wine Glasses feature a fun-twist to your ordinary wine glasses. They're not only cute, but also durable and dishwasher safe.

$45$31
WITH COUPON
Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

The smooth enamel finish of this dutch oven provides long-lasting durability and non-stick convenience for mom. 

$44
1 Carat Natural Diamond 14K White Gold Stud Earrings
1 Carat Natural Diamond 14K White Gold Stud Earrings
Amazon
1 Carat Natural Diamond 14K White Gold Stud Earrings

On the hunt for the perfect gift for your mom for Mother's Day? Treat her to these elegant 1 carat diamond stud earring. They also have an authenticated 14K white gold base and prong.

$900$756
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Elisa Necklace.

$70
NEST Fragrances Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set
NEST Fragrances Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set
Amazon
NEST Fragrances Luxury Scented Votive Candle Set

This Nest Candle Gift Set is perfect Mother's Day gift for the mom who loves candles. A set of five best-selling scents including Bamboo, Grapefruit, Moroccan Amber, Ocean Mist & Sea Salt, Amalfi Lemon & Mint, and Wild Mint & Eucalyptus.

$46$37
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Amazon
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools

Treat the moms in your life right and show your skin the love it deserves this Mother's Day with a rose quartz face roller and gua shua skincare tool kit from Amazon.

$25$17
Bubble Spa Elite Footbath with Heat Boost
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath with Heat Boost
Amazon
Bubble Spa Elite Footbath with Heat Boost

After a long day, this massager is like having a spa at home. The foot spa is designed with a convenient toe-touch control, so she can adjust the jets and temperature without having to reach down. 

$60
Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch
Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch

Gift the newest series of Apple Watch to your loved one.

$399$329
Donald J Pliner Women's Heeled Sandal
Donald J Pliner Women's Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Donald J Pliner Women's Heeled Sandal

Beautifully crafted, Donald Pliner never disappoints. The textured leather gives the sandal an all season look with a buffed leather sole for comfort and easy wear.

$188
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

Achieve visibly brighter skin with this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.

$65$55
Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat
Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat
Amazon
Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat

Massages are always a thoughtful gift, and this plug-in massager is the gift that keeps on giving. Give your hands a rest with the bi-directional movement of this kneading massager in three strength levels, guaranteed to leave you feeling relaxed in no time.  

$50
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Soften your lips while you sleep with Laneige's highly coveted lip mask.

$22
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker

Help make meal prep easier with the appliance she's probably been coveting for months with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.

$120$100
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Amazon
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

This Stagg Kettle is known for it's stunning yet minimalist design. It'll make a great Mother's Day gift for the coffee aficionado or tea connoisseur in your life.

$189
YETI Rambler 18 oz Bottle
YETI Rambler 18 oz Bottle
Amazon
YETI Rambler 18 oz Bottle

A stainless steel, leakproof, and insulated bottle to keep all liquids either hot or warm until the last sip.

$30
Tirrinia 2 Bottle Wine Tote Carrier
Tirrinia 2 Bottle Wine Tote Carrier
Amazon
Tirrinia 2 Bottle Wine Tote Carrier

If you're looking for an ideal gift this Mother's Day for wine lovers, this leakproof and insulated cooler bag is one that will be used for years to come.

$32
17oz Gold Handle Mug
17oz Gold Handle Coffee Cup
Amazon
17oz Gold Handle Mug

This hand-lettered mug, similar to the best-selling tile mug at Anthropologie, is the perfect customized gift for mom. Make it complete with her favorite tea or coffee.

$20
Soho Floral Arts Roses in A Box
Soho Floral Arts | Roses in A Box
Amazon
Soho Floral Arts Roses in A Box

For a Mother's Day she'll remember for years, these long-lasting roses will serve as a daily reminder of your love. 

 

$43
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle
Amazon
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle

This Voluspa candle has over 100 hours of burning time and are hand-crafted with natural wicks and coconut wax. The exotic Goji Tarocco Orange fragrance is rich citrus scent that has a sweet side.

$56$37
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The instant pot might not scream romance, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week.

$90$79
Bala Bangles
Bala Bangles
Amazon
Bala Bangles

Bala's stylish one pound wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.

$49
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Lululemon alternative found on Amazon. It's made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric ideal for any workout. 

$23
Assorted Specialty Teas Box
Taylors of Harrogate Assorted Specialty Teas Box
Amazon
Assorted Specialty Teas Box

There's something in this variety box for every tea fan to savor. Pair it with a special occasion mug for a Mother's Day gift she'll truly love.  

$11
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon.com eGift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

If all else fails, grab her an e-gift card. For the mom who loves to shop, having a gift card is the best gift of all. She can load up her cart with items from her Wish List and pay nothing at all. 

$25 AND UP
Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi
10.1 inch Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi
Amazon
Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi

Send your favorite photos and videos directly to your living room with this WiFi enabled digital picture frame. Load up the frame with photo playlists and let them rotate and perpetually please mom with its crisp and clear display all day long.

$190$173
Cloud Slippers
Cloud Slippers for Women
Amazon
Cloud Slippers

Treat her feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to her footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like she's walk on, well, a cloud.

$35$23
Personalized Name Necklace
Personalized Name Necklace
Amazon
Personalized Name Necklace

For a unique gift that's all her own, give her this customizable name plate necklace with her name, her baby's name or just "MAMA."

$15
TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack
TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Amazon
TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack

For the mom in your life who's also a foodie, look no further than this gift set of hot sauces from Truff. This set contains a bottle of the classic Truff Hot Sauce, Truff Hotter Sauce, and the limited-edition White Truff for a gift that will elevate her kitchen and her tastebuds.  

$66$56
30 Stems of Fresh Tulips with French Bucket Style Vase
30 Stems of Fresh Tulips with French Bucket Style Vase
Amazon
30 Stems of Fresh Tulips with French Bucket Style Vase

Flower delivery is just a click away with this stunning bouquet of long-stemmed tulips.

$45
Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum
Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum
Amazon
Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum

For the skincare obsessed mom, grab her this cult favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids intensely hydrate and soothe thirsty skin for a fast-acting glow. 

$34
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses

Place her favorite bottle of wine into this portable wine tote with outdoor-friendly wine glasses for a personalized gift she'll adore.

$53$50
Personalized Cutting Board
Personalized Cutting Board
Amazon
Personalized Cutting Board

Give the hostess with the mostess a forever keepsake with this personalized cutting board for a custom gift she'll always treasure.

$30

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl.

