40 Best Walmart Spring Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save Up to 80% on Apple, Dyson, Samsung and More

Best Walmart Deals
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:51 PM PDT, March 29, 2024

Walmart has great deals for the new spring season. Save on tech, kitchen, vacuums, beauty and more.

Spring has sprung, and with it comes one of the best excuses to breathe new life into your home and wardrobe. After all, spring is the season of renewal for a reason. Whether your kitchen, closet, bedding or everyday gadgets could use a refresh, Walmart's spring savings have you covered.

Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line and more. If you're getting started on your spring cleaning, Walmart's sale on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers is brimming with discounts on game-changing household essentials.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.

 Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.

$699 $399

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.

$249 $199

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $169

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,499

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
Walmart

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.

$1,499 $1,198

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
Walmart

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. 

$648 $498

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
Walmart

Xbox Series X

Save on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$499 $448

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $99

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-quart air fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite foods.

$90 $69

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $65

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $149

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Featuring 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a solid investment.

$400 $300

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.

$149 $109

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker
Walmart

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker

Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.

$130 $69

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
Walmart

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.

$99 $59

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set
Walmart

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set

Not only can this cookware set from Cuisinart tackle a variety of cooking needs, but it's also specially designed to fit neatly together and take up minimal space. 

$170 $120

Best Walmart Home Deals

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $190

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $60

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$480 $240

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last. 

$61 $19

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$180 $113

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Walmart

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.

$400 $186

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper
Walmart

Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper

Save on Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.

$999 $702

Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow (2 Pack)

Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow (2 Pack)
Walmart

Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow (2 Pack)

Upgrade your pillows with these queen-size memory foam ones. Right now you'll save $90.

$178 $88

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen
Walmart

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen

Drape yourself into the ultimate comfort with this brushed cotton blend lightweight sheet set. The percale weave keeps you cozy and comfortable all night long, no matter the season.

$65 $25

Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.

$350 $260

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.

$299 $149

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $89

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $293

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Walmart

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100. 

$129 $88

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.

$250 $127

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.

$279 $163

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$570 $120

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
Walmart

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.

$80 $28

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105 $39

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Walmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$69 $37

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Walmart

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $45

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $37

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$85 $40

