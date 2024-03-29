Walmart has great deals for the new spring season. Save on tech, kitchen, vacuums, beauty and more.
Spring has sprung, and with it comes one of the best excuses to breathe new life into your home and wardrobe. After all, spring is the season of renewal for a reason. Whether your kitchen, closet, bedding or everyday gadgets could use a refresh, Walmart's spring savings have you covered.
Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line and more. If you're getting started on your spring cleaning, Walmart's sale on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers is brimming with discounts on game-changing household essentials.
From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.
Best Walmart Tech Deals
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.
70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home.
Xbox Series X
Save on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-quart air fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite foods.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Featuring 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a solid investment.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.
KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker
Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.
Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set
Not only can this cookware set from Cuisinart tackle a variety of cooking needs, but it's also specially designed to fit neatly together and take up minimal space.
Best Walmart Home Deals
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last.
Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.
Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.
Serta Monroe Modern Sofa with Sleeper
Save on Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.
Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow (2 Pack)
Upgrade your pillows with these queen-size memory foam ones. Right now you'll save $90.
Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen
Drape yourself into the ultimate comfort with this brushed cotton blend lightweight sheet set. The percale weave keeps you cozy and comfortable all night long, no matter the season.
Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.
LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
