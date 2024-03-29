Spring has sprung, and with it comes one of the best excuses to breathe new life into your home and wardrobe. After all, spring is the season of renewal for a reason. Whether your kitchen, closet, bedding or everyday gadgets could use a refresh, Walmart's spring savings have you covered.

Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line and more. If you're getting started on your spring cleaning, Walmart's sale on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers is brimming with discounts on game-changing household essentials.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.

Best Walmart Tech Deals

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-quart air fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite foods. $90 $69 Shop Now

Best Walmart Home Deals

Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Save $80 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces. $350 $260 Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $89 Shop Now

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

