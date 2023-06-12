​Michael Clifford has some big news to share -- just in time for summer. The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist announced that his 33-year-old wife, Crystal Leigh, is pregnant with their first child.

"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," the 27-year-old musician tells People. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"

Leigh adds, "I'm over the moon!! Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life. I'd like to think it's the baby's good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones."

The mom-to-be continues, "We have friends who have had incredibly difficult pregnancies, so I was prepared for the worst. But so far, it's actually been pretty great and I feel very fortunate and high with happiness!!"

Leigh does share, however, that there was a "small complication in the beginning" at the start of her pregnancy: she had a subchorionic hematoma.

"It caused a lot of bleeding, which was absolutely terrifying. We raced to the doctor on Easter when it happened, but thankfully our baby was OK," she assures fans.

After that, Leigh was instructed to get plenty of rest and try to remain stress-free. "The one other thing that's been consistently torturous for me throughout though has been sleeping! I'm a total insomniac now, I wake up 10 to 15 times throughout the night, no joke," she tells People. "Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all though, I really do feel like we are pregnant together."

Meanwhile on Instagram, the couple shared photos of them kissing while holding the sonogram images of their baby. Both dressed in white, Leigh sports a crop top to show off her growing baby bump.

"You’re already everything baby clifford 11/11/23," reads the caption.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner commented, "Congrats guys! ❤️❤️"

The couple, who were married in January 2021, have just a few more months to go before they become first-time parents, and Clifford admits he hasn't done much to get ready for his little one's arrival.

"I'm the type of parent who is like, 'I don't need to read books! I know exactly what to do,'" Clifford tells People. "And then minutes after the baby is born I'll be screaming saying, 'I wasn't prepared!'"

"These are facts," Leigh responds. "I've bought Michael like 27 books and he's only started reading one. It's the one his manager, Ben, gave us, one page a day to tell us what to expect on that exact day."

Clifford is getting the room ready at least. "We also just recently moved and are building a nursery!" the rocker shares. "Once your baby's room starts coming together, it really puts things in perspective and you see your new future with them!"

"I, however, have been obsessing over every little detail," adds Leigh. "For example, I spent an entire day watching stroller and car seat comparison YouTube videos and TikToks. I still don't know which stroller is best; why are there so many?! Why do they all fold in cool Transformer ways?!"

Leigh also notes that she and Clifford are now "heavily nesting."

"We've always been homebodies, but this has taken it to another level," she says. "With how much Michael tours, I think the at-home environment being a complete oasis is so important. I'm hoping that when our perfect little screaming-crying-pooping-bundle-of-joy comes speeding full force into our lives, the calm and peaceful home we’ve created will help provide some balance."

The anticipation of becoming a dad, Clifford says, has been life-changing for him. "The fact that for every single human on the planet (including everyone reading this) a strong woman had to go through carrying a baby, going through all of the emotions that come with being pregnant, and then deliver the baby is just astounding," he tells the publication. "It's incredibly remarkable and shows just how strong women are. Crystal is going to be an amazing mother."

