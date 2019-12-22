50 Cent's son must have made the "nice" list this year.

The rapper recently treated his 7-year-old son, Sire, to a personal shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us in New Jersey. A video posted to 50 Cent's Instagram on Saturday shows his big gesture from start to finish, including personalized "Sire" signage across the store, Sire playing around and even having a Nerf fight with his dad. The experience cost a total of $100,000, according to TMZ.

"You can have whatever you see," 50 Cent tells his adorably shocked son in the video.

"SIRE’s TOYS R US, we lit 🔥happy holidays. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife," he captioned his post.

50 Cent, who is also dad to 22-year-old son Marquise, shares Sire with model Daphne Joy.

"When I asked my Dad for the 'WHOLE Toys R Us Store' for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did 😱🤩❤️ Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever! 😱🙏🏽 🎄 🎁," reads the caption on Sire's Instagram account, which is run by Joy.

