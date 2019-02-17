50 Cent is pushing back after a commanding officer in the New York City Police Department allegedly quipped to his subordinates that they should "shoot him on sight" last year, according to multiple reports.



Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez allegedly made the comment during a June roll call, when the rapper (whose real name is Curtis Jackson) was planning to attend an NYPD sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx.

"Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward," a rep for 50 Cent tells ET in a statement. "He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun."

ET has reached out to Officer Gonzalez. An NYPD Public Information Officer tells ET, "the matter is under internal review."

The remark was allegedly voiced at the 72nd Precinct station house according to the New York Daily News, who reports it has since been walked back as a joke. However, this has done little to ease 50’s mind.

On Sunday, 50 took to Instagram to call out Gonzalez, posting a photo of the officer and writing, “This is Emanuel Gonzalez commanding officer of the 72percinct. He think he got beef with me, so he sending the Homies to put some work in,” adding, “NYNOTSAFE.”

The bad blood between 50 and the commanding officer is nothing new. Last May, when the officer was sued by a club-owner friend of 50, the rapper shared a post to Instagram with a caption that include the phrase "get the strap", which is slang for a gun. It's also a favorite phrase of the rappers. 50 then shared a screengrab of a story covering the reporting that the NYPD was investigating the caption as a threat, again using the phrase, writing, "get the strap. LOL. 🧐they investigating my drip, l got too much sauce."

