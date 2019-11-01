6 Best Walking Shoes That Are Actually Comfortable

We’re of the opinion that walking is one of the best ways to exercise, mostly because it’s low impact, you can keep a conversation about last night’s Bachelor episode while doing it, and, well, who’s ever heard of a walking injury?

But just because walking seems simple enough, that doesn’t mean you don’t need the right walking shoes for that jaunt around the park. Wearing supportive and well-made shoes can make all the difference in how many miles you can put in without foot pain.

Here are some of the best shoes made for walking -- and that’s just what they’ll do. (Sorry, but how could we not end there?)

Browse through ET Style's top picks of comfy walking shoes.

Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Asics Amazon Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Asics The gel in the midsole of this pair absorbs shock, which makes every one of your steps feel soft and steady, especially if you’re walking in the woods or on uneven pavement.

Starting $49 at Amazon

Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's Dr. Scholl's Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's The plant-based foam insole on these sustainable sneakers is extra cushy. But that’s only the beginning -- the linings and topcloth are made from recycled water bottles, and a blend of rice husks and rubber make up the durable sole.

$100 at Dr. Scholl's Shoes

FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers New Balance Macy's FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers New Balance These shoes are slip-on, which makes them extra convenient when your BFF calls after dinner to ask, “Want to go for a walk?” What’s more, they also have Memory Sole inserts, which make them insanely cushy.

REGULARLY $65 $55 at Macy's

Addiction Walking Shoe Brooks Nordstrom Addiction Walking Shoe Brooks Already a favorite among runners, Brooks took a similar approach with the walking version of Addiction, one of their most beloved styles. Not only does it have great support, the sole is totally slip-resistant. Ya know, just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast.

$120 at Nordstrom

Air Max 270 React Nike Foot Locker Air Max 270 React Nike This super-stylish pair of walking shoes for women is proof that when form follows function, beautiful things can happen on your feet. Not only do they have a literal air pocket in them to absorb shock, they come in a ton of ever-changing (and brilliantly stylish) colorways.

$150 at Foot Locker

ULTRABOOST S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Shopbop ULTRABOOST S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Not only will the cushion of these sleek shoes make you feel comfy, even on longer walks, the gold hue will make you feel like a million bucks.

$220 at Shopbop

