7 Fashion Brands That Benefit a Good Cause

There are plenty of ways to raise awareness for a good cause -- and the more creative one gets, the better the chances are of standing out from the pack.

Over the years, plenty of brands have partnered with organizations to give back to their communities, whether it's a natural disaster relief fund, promoting human rights, advocating for animal rights or sending a message of empowerment.

With all that said, these seven brands below are going the extra mile by giving back, helping others and working to make the world a better place.

James Perse

With the recent tragedies in Southern California, James Perse designed two shirts to raise funds to support the communities affected by the Woolsey Fire and the Thousand Oaks shooting. The company is donating 100 percent of the profits from the sale to non-profit organizations that aim to support families directly affected by these tragic events, including the California Fire Foundation and Direct Relief.

"To personally experience the devastation of the Woolsey fires has defined for me what a community truly means -- our love for all life, friends, animals and our environment," Perse expressed in a statement. "I also do not want to overshadow the tragic events in Thousand Oaks on November 7. While we can rebuild, they are suffering from losing so much more. Please help me support the families and victims of all the tragic events that our beloved state of California has endured." The shirts are now available for pre-order.

James Perse

Stella McCartney

Partnering with Net-A-Porter earlier this year, the British brand created a limited-edition white t-shirt with the message, "Thanks Girls," written in red four times to celebrate International Women's Day.

Championing women's rights and gender parity, 100 percent of the profits from the shirt's sales go directly to Women for Women International.

"Being a woman right now is incredibly interesting. We are aware of the changes the generation that came before us went through, and the possible changes that will happen in the generation still yet to come," McCartney said in a statement. "I also feel we have a better understanding that we are a team, that we love men and we embrace them, but at the same time we have to support and stick together as women, and that is very empowering."

Stella McCartney

Christian Dior

Last year, the French Maison's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, designed her first collection and included the now-popular "We Should All Be Feminists" t-shirt, which was inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's essay and TEDx talk of the same name.

Dior then partnered with Rihanna's non-profit organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, with a percentage of proceeds from each item sold benefiting impoverished communities across the globe with healthcare and education, among other various programs.

Toms

Since its inception, the for-profit company has always prided itself on its One for One campaign. When a customer buys a pair of Toms Shoes, the company matches that purchase with a pair of new shoes for a child in need. The practice has since expanded to Toms Eyewear, with every pair of glasses purchased helping a visually impaired person in need.

Kate Spade New York

Fully-committed to helping female artisans establish their own businesses, the company builds suppliers that help transform communities by employing and empowering women in Masoro, Rwanda. Each piece of On Purpose is made by Abahizi Rwanda, an employee-owned handbag manufacturing facility that helps local artisans. Today, the company supplies over 200 women full-time employment, with competitive salaries and an array of employee benefits like three-weeks paid vacation, paid maternity leave, sick days, health care and a variety of life skills classes.

Kate Spade hopes to add more supply chains to their business in the following year.

The handbag brand founded in 2007 is committed to fighting world hunger. Working with artisans in Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Kenya, El Salvador and Peru, through the sale of their products, FEED provides meals in the countries where they were produced. Every product has a number stamped on them that signifies the amount of meals, or micronutrient packets, provided with its purchase.

The designer has caught the attention of females in Hollywood with her line of statement cashmere sweaters that are stitched with an array of empowering messages. The sustainably-sourced, fair trade luxury tops are all hand-stitched by women in NYC, with portions of the products' sales supporting a variety of organizations.

For example, $100 of each of the "I Believe Her" and "Believe Survivors" pieces ($380) gets donated to Promoting Awareness | Victim Empowerment (PAVE). PAVE empowers students, parents and civic leaders to end sexual violence with prevention education, promoting respect for oneself and each other.

Additionally, with the purchase of the "Give a Damn" design ($380), $100 of each sweater will be donated to a cause that matters to the buyer.

