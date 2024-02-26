Andrei and Elizabeth are carving out a new plan for themselves. On Monday's episode of 90 Day Diaries, the 90 Day Fiancé couple made the big decision to move away from Elizabeth's family so that Andrei could pursue a new business opportunity. Andrei notoriously does not get along with Elizabeth's family, except for her father, Chuck.

Elizabeth and Andrei met while she was traveling and matched with him on a dating app in Ireland. Andrei, who's from Moldova, ended up moving to the United States to be with Elizabeth and they're married with two kids. Andrei has never been on the best terms with Elizabeth's siblings, at one point, getting into a fist fight with her brother, Charlie. The resentment only grew when Andrei joined Chuck's family real estate business, and Elizabeth's siblings felt like he was stepping on their toes. But on Monday's episode, Andrei -- who finally got his Green Card approved after a long process -- said the real estate business had slowed down and he now wanted to pursue a career in internet trading. His business partner lives in Naples, Florida, so he wanted to relocate his family from Tampa there since that's where their business would be located. Not surprisingly, Elizabeth had reservations given she would no longer be as close to her family. Andrei also hadn't yet told Chuck of his plans.

"I'm a little concerned that he might not react well, but at the same time I think he understands that I would do whatever it takes to get a beautiful life for me and my family," he said. "We'll see."

Elizabeth added, "Even though things aren't going well with my family right now, it is still a huge decision to move a couple of hours away from them."

After touring a beautiful home in Naples, Elizabeth came around and agreed to move from Tampa to Naples. Later, she and Andrei broke the news to Chuck, who was stunned. But at the same time, he was happy Andrei was motivated to provide for Elizabeth and the kids. He said he was going to miss his grandchildren.

"Listen, don't be so dramatic," Andrei affectionately told him. "You're literally two hours on the highway. It's going to be fine. It's going to be great."

