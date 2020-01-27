It turns out the tearful airport goodbye between Anna and Mursel wasn't the end for the couple on 90 Day Fiance.

Previously, Mursel went back to his home country of Turkey because his parents didn't approve of him marrying Anna when he finally told them that she has three sons from a previous relationship -- and it appeared to be the end of the couple given that Anna noted he couldn't come back to Nebraska because of the stipulations of the K-1 visa -- but on Sunday's new episode of the hit TLC show, Mursel said his parents ended up changing their minds. Mursel said he believed the change of heart was due to his mother, who felt sorry for him. Mursel insisted that he still loves Anna, and amazingly, his same K-1 visa was approved and he was headed back to the United States.

Talk about 2nd chances! While Anna was researching about the waiver for the K-1 visa she heard that the last one had been issued almost 10 years ago. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/etRC97y8jP — TLC Network (@TLC) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Anna says she also still loves Mursel, but is now stressed given that when he lands in America, the couple only has six hours to marry before his visa runs out. She is also concerned about how her sons will act given the fact that he left them.

Not surprisingly, Anna's eldest child, teenager Joey, is against the reconciliation. While her two younger sons, Gino and Leo, said they were OK with the wedding being back on, Joey said he didn't even want to attend. He also told TLC cameras that he felt like his mother was making a mistake and didn't like the way Mursel treated her at times.

Anna told Joey that she "still loves" Mursel and asked that he attend to be supportive of her, even though he wasn't a fan of Mursel's. Still, Joey did not appear to be moved. During a preview of next week's episode, Anna and Mursel race to the alter as they're in danger of their 90 days running out.

For more on the couple, watch the video below:

'90 Day Fiance': Anna and Mursel Cry as They Decide to Break Up (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance': Anna Begs Mursel Not to Go Back to Turkey in Heartbreaking Airport Goodbye

'90 Day Fiance': Anna and Mursel Break Down During Emotional Talk Over Ending Engagement (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiance': Anna Tells Mursel to Get Out of Her Life After He Calls Off the Wedding

Related Gallery