Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance featured what appears to be a devastating end to Anna and Mursel's relationship.

Mursel -- who moved from Turkey to Nebraska to be with Anna after they connected on Facebook over both being beekeepers -- continued to deal with the fallout of him finally telling his parents that Anna has three sons from a previous relationship, which he had been keeping a secret all season long. Because of Mursel's parents' strict faith, they told him to immediately come back to Turkey. Mursel, 38, decided to go back to Turkey, explaining that he is his parents' only son and must obey them.

During Sunday's episode, Mursel admitted he was choosing his mother over 38-year-old Anna but is definitely conflicted, and said he felt "guilty." While at first Anna gave Mursel tough love -- rebuffing his hugs and sending him to stay at a hotel while he made arrangements to go back to his home country -- she surprised him by eventually showing up at his hotel to take him to the airport. Anna tearfully noted that if he goes back to Turkey, their relationship is over given that he will not be allowed to come back to the U.S. under the terms of the K-1 visa, and she will not go to Turkey and leave her children.

Mursel assumed he would be taking a taxi to the airport so he was genuinely surprised to see Anna waiting for him at the hotel. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/sGkBU376Lj — TLC Network (@TLC) January 13, 2020

Once at the airport, Anna tearfully begged Mursel one last time to "please, don't go." While Mursel kept turning back to look at her before he boarded his flight -- and at one point, called her name back, leading her to think he changed his mind at the last minute -- ultimately, he decided to go back to Turkey. Mursel does admit to deep regrets when speaking to TLC cameras, noting that he never would have come to the U.S. if he knew this was how it was going to end, and that he wish he told his parents sooner about Anna's children.

Meanwhile, Anna is clearly heartbroken and tells TLC cameras that she doesn't know if she will recover from the end of their relationship.

For more on this season of 90 Day Fiance, watch the video below:

'90 Day Fiance' Season 7 Trailer: Angela Finally Brings Michael to the U.S. (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance': Anna and Mursel Break Down During Emotional Talk Over Ending Engagement (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiance': Anna Tells Mursel to Get Out of Her Life After He Calls Off the Wedding

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 4 Has First Same-Sex Couple Ever & Darcey's Return

Related Gallery