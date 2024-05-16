Kobe and Emily's wedding in Cameroon isn't going smoothly. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Emily's mom has serious issues with a Cameroonian wedding tradition that involves Kobe's family paying a bride price for Emily. Emily's mom notes it felt like she's selling her daughter and is obviously upset about it.

Kobe, Emily and her parents are in his home country of Cameroon on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and aside from Kobe's friends not liking Emily, they're also dealing with the stress of planning a wedding. Kobe's father insisted Emily and Kobe get married in a traditional Cameroonian wedding ceremony so that their wedding will be blessed by the ancestors, and it is also important to Kobe. In the clip, Emily's mom questions an important tradition of Kobe's family paying a bride price for Emily.

"To me it felt like we were selling Emily," she says.

When Kobe's brother explains that it means Emily belongs to Kobe and their family, Emily's mom is even more concerned.

"It almost sounds like Emily becomes part of your family and is no longer a part of our family," she says.

Emily's dad chimes in, "The word property is a very difficult word for us."

When Kobe's brother doesn't get why they are having trouble grasping the tradition, Emily's mom doesn't back down.

"To call my daughter or any person property, you know, it's equating it to a thing or a possession," she says.

Emily's mom also talks to cameras about why she's so uncomfortable.

"Yeah, Emily is an adult. She's certainly capable of making her own decisions, but I'm not also going to be silent about how I feel because it feels like my daughter is being bought for a price," she notes. "It feels like we've lost all control."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC, MAX, and Discovery+.

RELATED CONTENT: