Kimberly's wedding to TJ isn't turning out how she hoped it would. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, an extremely stressed out Kim has a bathroom accident on the first day of all the wedding festivities in India.

Kim explains to cameras that it's the first day of her elaborate wedding to TJ and she's in a "s**t mood" -- literally.

"My stomach was upset from the moment I woke up and I s**t my pants," she says. "I woke up early. I was very proud of myself for waking up early number one -- one point for Kim -- then I go to the bathroom like I typically do in the morning, I feel like I got to fart, but before I made it to the bathroom I s**t my pants. Who wants to start their wedding that way? Nobody."

Kim is clearly unhappy on day one of her wedding as nobody is talking to her though she is surrounded by people.

"I'm just hanging out with a bunch of people I don't know and I can't communicate with, and it's really awkward," she says.

When TJ's mom, Alka, sees Kim frowning, she tells her to "put a smile" on her face but she's obviously not feeling it.

"I don't want to be a b**ch of a bride right now and I really do appreciate all of these rituals that we're doing, but I'm not feeling well, my stomach's still upset and I feel so lonely. It's not really the feeling I thought I would have on my wedding day."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.

