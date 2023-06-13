Scott is wasting no time after ending things on a sour note with Lidia. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Scott emotionally reunites with his ex-girlfriend, Liz, in the Dominican Republic after dumping Lidia.

Lidia, who is known to 90 Day Fiancé viewers as Pedro Jimeno's mom, attempted to find love with Scott this season but almost as soon as Scott traveled to the Dominican Republic to see her, the chemistry was not there. The two could barely communicate due to their language barrier and he eventually broke it off. Lidia and her daughter, Nicole, did not take the breakup in stride and accused him of never having good intentions.

In this clip, Scott appears completely over it and wastes no time meeting up with his ex, Liz, at his hotel room. Clearly, there are still deep feelings there as Scott holds back tears after hugging Liz. He could barely talk to cameras, clearly excited to be back with Liz. As for Liz, she tells cameras that they instantly clicked when they met but she got freaked out when he started talking about marriage. She says that when she checked her old email, she saw that he had been messaging her for the last year and a half. She was touched and says she's here to "fight for him."

But it looks like she doesn't have to fight. Scott says he planned something romantic and invites Liz to a getaway in Puerto Plata, which he originally planned to experience with Lidia.

"Contingency plan -- I hate using the word contingency plan -- Liz and I are gonna go there and hopefully we build new memories," he told cameras.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs Mondays on TLC at 8 p.m.

