Tania and Syngin got into a huge argument on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance, as Syngin continued to struggle with the fact that Tania went to Costa Rica for a month in the middle of their 90 days in America together.

Syngin, who hails from South Africa, is lonely in Connecticut without 29-year-old Tania, who went to Costa Rica to take a class on herbalism and alternative medicines. Syngin is particularly upset that Tania doesn't make the effort to call him regularly while he in Connecticut living in a shed in her mother's house with no friends.

It all came to a head on Sunday, when Tania went out drinking with her girlfriends and refused to make a promise to 29-year-old Syngin that she would call him when she got home. Syngin explained that he just wanted to know she was safe and didn't understand why she couldn't just simply call or message him. Meanwhile, cameras showed Tania living it up on her night out, dancing with her "cute" Salsa instructor and having drinks. Tania said she can look all she wants but she just can't touch.

Meanwhile, Syngin visits Tania's sister back in Connecticut and worries Tania might be getting cold feet and even asks if Tania has ever cheated on any of her ex-boyfriends. He says that if she were to cheat on him, he would immediately be done with her. Meanwhile, Tania's sister and brother-in-law are on Syngin's side, and can't understand why Tania would leave him for a month knowing their 90 day time limit to get married if he wants to stay in the United States.

At the end of the episode, Syngin does eventually get a hold of Tania after she didn't call or message when she got home from her night out. Tania is defensive, and says it stresses her out when she wakes up to multiple missed calls from him. She eventually admits that she does need to make some adjustments for Syngin but that it's going to take some time.

ET spoke to Syngin in October, and he teased all the drama happening between him and Tania this season.

"You will see me go through some pretty rough -- not stuff -- but some pretty rough sh*t," he bluntly told ET at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California. "So, it's like a whole new experience for me. You know, taxes are high, that's all I'm saying."

"It got pretty dramatic," he continued. "You question whether this is the right decision to come here or not. Like, you fly halfway across the world to figure out if the love will work, and whether you question it, I think, will always be a possibility, but the questioning came up a couple of times."

Watch the video below for more:

'90 Day Fiance' Season 7: Syngin Dishes on the Drama to Come (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance': Syngin Is Stunned When He Sees the Shed He's Going to Be Living In

'90 Day Fiance' Season 7: How Tania and Syngin Met (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiance' Season 7 Star Syngin Teases Upcoming Drama: I 'Go Through Some Really Rough Sh*t' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery