The 90 Day Fiancé alumni and cast present at the tell-all special for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are firmly team Daniele. In this exclusive clip from part two of the tell-all airing Monday on TLC, Daniele's estranged husband, Yohan, accuses her of defaming him online, but nobody is sympathetic to him given that he cheated on her with multiple women.

Daniele and Yohan fought all season over money, mainly, Yohan feeling entitled to Daniele's money given that she didn't take him to America which he claimed was their original plan. After taking money out of her account without telling her, the two's fighting never got better, and he said he was "tired" and dramatically moved out. Later, Daniele said a woman reached out to her on social media to ask if they were really getting a divorce since she had been in a long-term affair with him even before Daniele and Yohan got married. She said she later discovered he had inappropriate relationships with multiple women online.

In the clip, Yohan shows a post Daniele made on social media with his picture, warning other women about him. The post reads, "Hey all! This is Yohan from Villa Hermosa! He is currently recruiting women from Europe, Argentina, and Canada to send him money for "businesses" so please be careful! I'm happy to have private conversations with anyone who thinks they may be "dating" him!" Daniele admits to posting on a page that was created to warn other women about scammers in the Dominican Republic.

"It was a petty move, but I did it," she says. "I was like, 'Hey, just letting you know there's this guy,' because it's a page, like, is anybody else dating this guy in Dominican Republic? It's a whole page about it. And I posted his picture and I said he has been looking for women here, here and here. And you know, just be careful. Don't give him money. Now, mind you, after that post, more women reached out to me and were like, 'Hey, yeah, he did.' So, it was an effective strategy. It just probably was a little bit petty. So, I apologize for that."

However, the cast feels like she doesn't need to apologize. Holly says Yohan had been "gaslighting" her, and Tim says that what Yohan is doing is past cheating and actually "scamming."

"So my thoughts are like with you posting that and kind of alerting other women to not get scammed, people still tie you to him," Tim notes. "So you're protecting your own reputation. I don't think it's wrong of you to do that."

Andrei also notes, "He's not only a scammer, but he's a liar also, like, damn."

Daniele says she's "done" with Yohan.

"Yeah, no, it's scamming," she agrees. "It's cheating. It's all of that. It's sociopathic. Because he is telling everyone that he loves them."



Part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max and Discovery+.

