90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Julio was the villain in most fans' eyes this season due to his brutal and emotionless breakup with Kirsten, but in this clip from Monday's tell-all special, Julio drops a bombshell accusation.

Julio and Kirsten's plan was always for him to move to the Netherlands from New York after connecting online, but during this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, it quickly became obvious Julio wasn't all in. He didn't tell his mother or his family and friends about the move, which came as a shock to Kirsten when she visited him in New York. He later started making suggestions that deviated from their plans, like Kirsten coming to live in the U.S. for two months or even him and Kirsten getting separate houses if he moved to the Netherlands -- which she quickly shut down. Finally, he broke up with her over Zoom and showed almost no emotion as she cried.

In this exclusive clip, Julio is in New York City for the tell-all while Kirsten is joining remotely from the Netherlands. He admits he didn't trust Kirsten, and fellow castmate Sarper says there are a lot of "missing parts" to the story and bluntly asks if she cheated on him. Julio asks Kirsten if she would like to say something, and she divulges that she had a good friend that she was texting and he didn't like that.

When host Shaun Robinson asks Julio if he thinks she cheated on him, he replies, "I think so."

Part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max and Discovery+.

