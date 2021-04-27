'90 Day Fiancé's Robert and Anny Expecting Baby No. 2! (Exclusive)

Congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Robert and Anny! Anny is pregnant with their second child together, ET can exclusively reveal.

Robert and Anny welcomed their daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, in July. While this marks Robert and Anny's second child together, it's Robert's seventh. In a statement given to ET in Spanish, Anny announced the good news.

"I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way," the statement translated in English reads. "Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing."

Meanwhile, you can catch Robert and Anny on Happily Ever After? Pillow Talk on TLC and The Single Life Pillow Talk on Discovery+.

The couple's story was featured on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, which covered the ups and downs they experienced when 31-year-old Anny moved from the Dominican Republic to Winter Park, Florida, to be with 41-year-old Robert after the two connected on Facebook. Robert, a rideshare driver, actually proposed to Anny within eight hours of meeting her for the first time when he traveled to the Dominican Republic on a cruise.

One bombshell during the season was that Robert -- who was raising his young son, Bryson, as a single dad when he met Anny -- actually had five kids with four different women. Robert admitted that, aside from Bryson, who lived with him, he didn't see his other kids very much, and said that in his past, he was a "player." Still, the two eventually got over their relationship hurdles and got married during the season finale.

The two later starred in 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, where they shared their hilarious commentary on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples. In January, they appeared on 90 Day Bares All, when Anny revealed that she's been with "maybe three or four" women in the past but said that she wasn't bisexual.

Meanwhile, season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? -- which features among other couples, fan favorites Kalani and Asuelu, Michael and Angela, as well as 90 Day Fiancé season 8's Mike and Natalie, Brandon and Julia, and Jovi and Yara -- premiered on Sunday. ET recently spoke to Angela about what fans can expect from the highly anticipated new season, and she shared that she's actually spoken to a lawyer about possibly divorcing her Nigerian husband, Michael, amid their rocky first year of marriage and amid her weight loss surgery -- which Michael was not supportive of. Watch the video below for more.

