Jovi is clearly embarrassed over texting a stripper he has a past with. In this exclusive clip from the season finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jovi and Yara are in group therapy, and Jovi doesn't even want to say out loud what he did.

Yara previously threw a drink on Jovi after Big Ed revealed that Jovi -- who has a long history of enjoying strip clubs -- texted a stripper he knew to come hang out with them when the boys went to a strip club. Jovi insisted that he didn't want to hook up with the stripper, but did acknowledge that they have hooked up in the past and that he once traveled to Jamaica with her. Not surprisingly, this upset Yara, who was hurt and insecure over Jovi still wanting to hang out with strippers even though he's married to her. In the clip, Yara says she wants Jovi to tell the story to the therapists because she doesn't want to speak badly about her husband. The two then start arguing about who's going to tell the story.

"I don't want to talk about it so if you would tell the situation, I think it's easier," Jovi says, though Yara refuses.

Eventually, Jovi shares what he did publicly and acknowledges that what he did was wrong.

"I don't know how to express it, like for us guys last night, we thought it was a fun time, but when I woke up this morning and realized what I did, I was very upset with myself," he says.

Yara is still clearly emotional about the situation, noting that she does not want to feel shame -- a feeling she is very familiar with.

"Jovi's behavior caused me shame and embarrassment," she tells cameras. "And I do realize that Jovi's the one who should be ashamed about all of this situation because he's the one who lied to me, but I do feel ashamed about all of this. I just don't want for people to call me stupid because my husband likes to go to the strip club and prefer some other women than me."

"I feel like he was wanting to hurt me," she adds. "Why would you do that to your wife?"

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

