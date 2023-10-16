Despite being a married man with a young daughter, Jovi just can't stop his love for going to strip clubs. On Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jovi took Asuelu and Big Ed to a strip club on the pretense of showing Asuelu a good time amid Asuelu's serious issues with Kalani, and ended up hurting his wife, Yara.

Jovi's love for strip clubs was a big issue between him and Yara on their season of 90 Day Fiancé, before they even got married. At one point, Jovi ended up taking Yara to a strip club on their anniversary and infamously took it too far, causing Yara to slap him. On Sunday's episode, Jovi carried out his plan to take Asuelu -- who's never been to a strip club before -- as well as Big Ed to a strip club in Key West for a boys' night out while all their partners had their own girls' night out. Although Jovi didn't plan to tell their partners what they were up to, Ed told Liz, which annoyed Jovi to no end. When Jovi called Liz prior to their outing to tell her to not tell the other girls they were at a strip club, it completely backfired as Liz was on speakerphone with the girls when he called -- which Jovi didn't know.

Also prior to going to the strip club, Asuelu told cameras he was "really tired" of fighting for his marriage with Kalani, especially when she spent the night before somewhere else without telling him. He suspected something was off, and Kalani did confess to the other girls that she spent the night with the man Asuelu gave her a "hall pass" to kiss because he cheated on her continuously, whom Kalani ended up sleeping with and developing real feelings for. During a heart-to-heart, Yara told Kalani that she deserved so much better than Asuelu since he cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship and that while she couldn't relate because Jovi didn't cheat, she noted that Jovi was "extremely addicted to the strip club and strippers."

"I cannot say that it's the same as Asuelu, but he's into that," Yara said of her husband.

"It's so disappointing that Jovi wants to go to the strip club, which he knows I don't really like him to go over there, but not just that, he also wants to keep it a secret from me, like, be f**king honest already," she added to cameras.

Meanwhile, Jovi texted a stripper from his hometown of New Orleans who now works in Key West. He told cameras he actually traveled to Jamaica one time with her but they're just friends.

"If you're in Key West, you use whatever connections you have to have a good time," he said.

At the strip club, the men hilariously video called Angela's husband, Michael, who remains in Nigeria, so he can see the strippers too. But Michael, who was already on thin ice with Angela, hung up once he realized what was going on and said he wanted no part of it. Despite Ed telling Liz he wouldn't touch anyone, he did grab a stripper's butt and Asuelu got a steamy lap dance. Jovi ended up taking them home when he felt it was about to go too far.

"Key West was a good time to say the least," Jovi said. "I kind of feel like a big brother to Asuelu tonight, it's kind of funny, but I really hope that he was able to have a fun night and I am a little worried of the repercussions of the girls finding out, but whatever happens at the strip club, nobody needs to know about it."

The next morning, Jovi was clearly hungover and him and Yara got into an emotional fight. Jovi lied to Yara, denying that he told Liz to not tell the other girls they were going to a strip club, even though Yara heard it with her own ears.

"Every day I'm wondering, what is your f**king obsession with strippers?" she asked him. "Like I don't understand what I not give to you that you every f**king time want to go there?"

Jovi was defensive and noted that he was the only guy who didn't touch a stripper and that they were just all trying to have a good time since Asuelu had never been to a strip club. Yara didn't buy it, and pointed out that he was blaming them when it was his idea to go to the strip club in the first place. Yara couldn't hold back her tears as she asked him why he felt the need to bring everyone to the strip club when he has a beautiful wife. But Jovi remained defensive.

"Now I feel like she's just taking her insecurities on out me, and now I feel she's just making it out to be more than what it needs to be," he told cameras about her reaction.

Jovi eventually got away from Yara and left the room, even though she physically tried to restrain him to get him to talk to her. Yara told him his behavior was "disgusting" and cried tears of frustration.

"Jovi has a crazy obsession with strip clubs, crazy obsession with alcohol, and ... I am kind of looking nice to give him f**king stuff where he doesn't go over there, but he's still obsessed with that," she told cameras. "And he lies to me. I don't know what I can do f**king better for you to not go over there."

