It's finally over between Kelly and Molly. After weeks of fighting and no progress during this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the two agreed on Monday's episode that their relationship had run its course and they decided to break up.

During a therapy session, Molly reiterated that when Kelly moved to Georgia from New York City to be with her and left his job as a cop, he stopped working and it turned her off. Meanwhile, she owns her own lingerie business and felt like she was getting no support from him -- even when it comes to her emotional needs. But Kelly was upset that she told him she wasn't in love with him at the resort, instead of just telling him in Georgia. When the therapist bluntly asked them if they felt the relationship had run its course, Molly broke down in tears and said yes. Kelly agreed.

Molly emotionally said, "There may have been some moments that weren't great, but I feel like I gave him a lot of me. I just, you know, want you to know that I'm sorry for whatever it was that you needed from me that I didn't give you."

But Kelly appeared to have no emotions.

"I've done cried so many times," he explained. "I've done shared how I felt. I've done expressed how I felt. At this point, I'm numb."

"So, I'm sorry I didn't get to the point or be the man that you wanted me to be," he also said. "I tried my best."

While Kelly seemed emotionless, he admitted how much he was hurting during a confessional.

"Well, all my relationships, this is the hardest for me," he said. "I cried so much. I never cried for any woman like this before and I just never want to go through this again because I really stuck out of my comfort zone and I changed my whole lifestyle for this woman."

"She won't admit it, but everything revolves around her," he continued. "And I'm really hurt, but there's nothing else I can do about it. I appreciate everything that this retreat has done for me, but Molly and I didn't stand a chance. I thought we could have put a little bit more work, but she wasn't real. But I'm glad I got stronger graphs of what I want in a relationship. It's time for me to go home."

As for Molly, she said she was going to be "better than good" going forward and was looking forward to healing. She did approach Kelly one more time as he was packing his bags to leave to share a final goodbye.

"I just wanted to come and tell you I'm sorry," she somberly told him. "I mean, I don't want you to be angry and I don't want you to hate me."

Kelly said he was fine and asked her if she was OK. She said she would be in time. She asked if she could walk him out and he said yes.

"I feel sad, I'm emotional, and even though words were exchanged and he feels how he feels and I feel how I feel, I know what I felt, and I know that for a moment we had something good," she told cameras. "I never fully believed that Kelly was gonna be happy in Georgia. Change is inevitable. But if you don't know how to change with the times and the space and the situations, then it may not be good for everybody."

The two shared one final hug goodbye as Kelly left the resort.

"I can't believe this s**t is happening to me," he said. "No person that's genuine would treat me the way she did. The couples therapy has shown me that I can be vulnerable and I learned that people can see my vulnerability. Whoever I end up with, she's just going to take me for who I am, just being me. I'm hurt, disappointed, but I got to move on. You can't make a relationship what it's not."

Meanwhile, Molly noted, "I really, truly thought that he was my person. Losing love, I think it's the hardest thing in the world. It's very hard."

