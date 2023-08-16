'90 Day: The Last Resort': Jovi Calls Big Ed 'Pathetic' After He Cheated During a Therapy Exercise (Exclusive)
'90 Day: The Last Resort’: Jovi Calls Big Ed 'Pathetic' After He…
Katharine McPhee's Nanny Died in Horrific Accident at Car Dealer…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Spills on Fantasy Suite ‘Activiti…
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Tom Pelphrey Says His Family Called Kaley Cuoco 'Penny' When The…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kalani Details Shocking Way She Found Out Asuel…
Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Louis Eisner
Jeff Goldblum Had the ‘Best Time’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour …
'The Blind Side' Inspiration Alleges 'Adoptive' Parents Never Ac…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour Amid ‘Horrible Tragedy’ in Family
Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace 'Located and Sa…
Mischa Barton and Rachel Bilson Tear Up Watching Marissa's Death…
'Daisy Jones & The Six': Where Do Daisy and Billy Stand? (Exclus…
Priyanka Chopra Tears Up at Husband Nick Jonas' Tour Kick Off Wi…
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Towers Over Her in Rare Photos
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Tears Up After Regaining Custody…
Selena Gomez, Martin Short & Steve Martin Crash Paul Rudd’s Fune…
A friendly competition during group therapy is causing some major tension in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort. In the clip, Big Ed is accused of cheating during an exercise where participants have to guide their partner through a trust-based obstacle course blindfolded.
In the clip, Ed and fellow castmate Molly are blindfolded while their respective partners -- Liz and Kelly -- give them directions. The couples think it's a race to see who can finish first, but the therapists are focused on how well the couples can communicate with each another. But when Ed weaves through the safety cones a little too fast, even Liz comments, "I think he can see." Asuelu, who's on the sidelines, also shouts, "Don't cheat, Big Ed!"
It quickly becomes apparent that Ed can see since he goes through the course without Liz giving him any directions, prompting Liz to tell him, "You know you're not listening to anything I'm saying? ... Great teamwork, he can see the whole thing." Jovi, who has a history of bad blood with Ed when they met at a tell-all, also notes from the sidelines that Ed is clearly cheating. When Ed and Liz not surprisingly beat Molly and Kelly, Ed claims he just "studied the course," while Jovi calls him out for cheating when he's supposed to be taking therapy seriously. Even Liz is disappointed, telling him, "That's not teamwork. We can all tell that you can see."
Jovi tells cameras, "Ed cheated. ... It's actually pretty pathetic. He cheated in a therapy session."
90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.
ET spoke to Ed and Liz about the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, which features 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached breaking points undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with their relationships. The couple reacted to the backlash from fans about getting cast given their multiple breakups, and Liz also explained why she keeps coming back to Ed after his bad behavior. Watch the video below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Bombshell: Kalani Reveals How Asuelu Cheated
'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed and Liz Address Marriage Rumors (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Reacts to Loren Saying She 'Loathes' Him