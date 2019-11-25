Aaron Carter Announces He's Taking a Break From All Social Media

Amid his high-profile feuds and legal battles with his siblings, Aaron Carter is stepping back from social media.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he's decided to take a break from posting stuff on his various social media platforms in order to focus on his career and well-being.

"Taking a break from all social media and some time for myself," Aaron tweeted. "There’s been a lot of stressors building up and I’m going to be 32 soon."

The artist, who celebrates his birthday on Dec. 7, continued, "I have shows coming up. Never miss them. And bills to pay. Lol LOVE YOU ALL!! See you on the road. No more social media nonsense for me."

However, in the evening -- after he swore off social media -- he took to Instagram Live for several hours to tease new music to fans, reveal that he's starting a jewelry line, and announce that he will be moving soon, and it may not be to somewhere in California.

The posts comes after several weeks of near-constant tweeting, in which he sounded off against "Backstreet Boys fans" that he felt were defending his brother, Nick Carter, and Twitter users who said or implied that he needed to get psychiatric help.

Last week, the embattled musician had two restraining orders granted against him -- one filed by his sister, Angel, and the other by his older brother, Nick.

Apart from his sibling drama and ongoing struggle with mental illness -- which he's been very open and vocal about in recent months, particularly while sitting down with The Doctors in September -- Aaron has also made headlines recently for his decision to get a sizeable face tattoo.

Speaking with ET in October, Aaron explained that the tattoo is of Medusa, the famous figure from ancient Greek mythology.

"Medusa is my protector. If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone," Aaron said, explaining the idea behind the new ink. Check out the video below to hear more.

