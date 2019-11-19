Aaron Carter continues to speak out against his family.

On Tuesday, the singer shared on social media that he lost his court case, as well as claimed that his sister, Angel, lied in court to "take away" his firearms. According to court docs obtained by ET, the Los Angeles Court granted Angel a domestic violence restraining order protecting her from Aaron for a period of one year, which expires November 19, 2020. ET has reached out to Aaron and Angel's rep for comment.

"I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote on his Instagram Story. "My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick Carter] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women. I will abide by the judge's order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lives have broken my heart."

Instagram Story

He also posted a photo of himself with the former Dream singer high-fiving, captioning the post: "Yes!!! No more fake Halo’s for a year. #NoAngelo TRO IN PLACE FOR 1 more year!! @themelissaschuman."

According to TMZ, Aaron screamed at a judge when he was reportedly told that he was too dangerous to possess firearms. He reportedly told the judge that he would go out of state and buy more guns.

In September, Nick revealed that he and Angel had taken out a restraining order against Aaron, claiming that the 31-year-old had threatened their family. Aaron also visited The Doctors, where he shared that he's been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He also shared that he was taking a number of prescription medications.

Since then, he's gone back and forth from seemingly apologizing to his family to pushing them away and telling them to leave him alone.

ET caught up with Aaron last month, where he opened up about his recent family drama. Watch the video below to hear more.

