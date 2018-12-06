Looks like Aaron Rodgers' relationship with his parents has taken a turn for the better.

During a locker room interview with reporters on Monday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about the firing of former head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday, and he revealed as an aside that he recently spent time with his parents, Edward and Darla Rodgers. Aaron's shaky relationship with his family -- including brother Luke and Jordan -- became public after Jordan aired out their bad blood in 2016 when he was a contestant on season 12 of The Bachelorette.

Aaron said he didn't know in advance that McCarthy was getting fired, which is when he also revealed his birthday plans that included his parents. Aaron turned 35 on Dec. 2, the same day McCarthy was fired.

"I mean, I found out, I'm sure, the same way that most of you found out," he told reporters. "I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday. When I found out, I was as shocked as many of you were, I'm sure."

Aaron rarely speaks about his family -- whom he's reportedly been estranged from since 2014 -- though Jordan once again called out his famous brother on Twitter late last month. After Aaron shared a video asking fans to help raise money for those affected by the recent devastating wildfires in California -- Aaron's hometown is Chico, California -- Jordan shared the message on Twitter and slammed him in the process. Jordan accused Aaron of ignoring their own mother.

"PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE," Jordan wrote. "But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe.... Everything else just feels like an act."

As for his parents, last January, Edward talked to The New York Times and admitted the estrangement.

"It’s good to have it all come out," he said. “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen."

The chiropractor later noted that he doesn’t “think it’s appropriate to talk about family stuff publicly,” but "fame can change things.”

In May, Aaron's ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, opened up about his family drama during her appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show, Radio Andy. She denied rumors that she was the reason for Aaron's strained relationship with his family, claiming that he actually hadn't spoken to his parents and one of his brothers for eight months before they even started dating.

"I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success," Munn commented. " ... I mean, [Aaron's] father played football and he’s a sports chiropractor, and his brother -- they’re all into sports. They’re all in sports. And Aaron is one of the best -- if not the best -- quarterback to ever play the game, so their work has a direct connection to what he does and that’s ... at the end of the day there is a lot of complications."

"I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him," she continued.

These days, Aaron is dating former professional racing driver Danica Patrick. For more on their relationship, watch the video below:

