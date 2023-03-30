Spring break season has commenced, and we're more than ready to get out of our winter funk with an escape to somewhere sunnier. But even if you don't have any upcoming summer travel plans, one sure way to make you feel ready for warmer days ahead is by updating your spring and summer wardrobe.

Abercrombie and Fitch's new Getaway Shop has everything you need to bring your style into the sunnier seasons. Stock up on staples such as tees and denim shorts, or make a statement in romantic dresses that are sure to make you swoon. Light, breathable linen is a must for staying comfortable in the heat, and Abercrombie has so many elegant linen sets to mix and match with your favorite pieces.

And if you're in need of some new bathing suits for spring and summer, Abercrombie has got you covered. The brand has a variety of styles from supportive underwire to classic triangles in a rainbow of fun colors and prints. Plus, many of the bikini tops come in Curve Love sizes, designed specifically for those with larger chests and smaller band sizes.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Abercrombie's Getaway Shop. For even more spring break inspo, check out our favorite bathing suits and best sandals for spring.

Cropped Linen-Blend Blazer Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Linen-Blend Blazer A blazer makes any outfit look put-together, and this cropped option is a great piece of transitional outerwear. $100 Shop Now

Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt A lightweight button down is an essential part of any warm weather wardrobe, and doubles as a beach cover-up. $60 $48 Shop Now

Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt Abercrombie and Fitch Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt This skirt looks equally adorable as part of a matching set as it does paired with a solid tee or tank. $70 Shop Now

