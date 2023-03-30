Abercrombie and Fitch's Getaway Shop Has Your Spring Wardrobe Covered: Shop Swim, Linen Sets and More
Spring break season has commenced, and we're more than ready to get out of our winter funk with an escape to somewhere sunnier. But even if you don't have any upcoming summer travel plans, one sure way to make you feel ready for warmer days ahead is by updating your spring and summer wardrobe.
Abercrombie and Fitch's new Getaway Shop has everything you need to bring your style into the sunnier seasons. Stock up on staples such as tees and denim shorts, or make a statement in romantic dresses that are sure to make you swoon. Light, breathable linen is a must for staying comfortable in the heat, and Abercrombie has so many elegant linen sets to mix and match with your favorite pieces.
And if you're in need of some new bathing suits for spring and summer, Abercrombie has got you covered. The brand has a variety of styles from supportive underwire to classic triangles in a rainbow of fun colors and prints. Plus, many of the bikini tops come in Curve Love sizes, designed specifically for those with larger chests and smaller band sizes.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Abercrombie's Getaway Shop. For even more spring break inspo, check out our favorite bathing suits and best sandals for spring.
Available in nine colors including this chic striped option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.
Pair your favorite linen shorts, skirts or pants from the collection with this simple wide-strapped tank.
A delicate leaf print and flattering silhouette makes this top a must-have for spring and summer — also available in Curve Love for fuller cup sizes.
This breezy mini is perfect for brunch and walks on the beach.
A pair of tailored shorts will keep you looking polished this season.
A blazer makes any outfit look put-together, and this cropped option is a great piece of transitional outerwear.
This teeny yellow bikini is the perfect antidote to spring showers.
Stay comfortable all season long in this lightweight sheer poplin maxi dress featuring ruffle flutter sleeves.
You can never go wrong by adding a classic pair of jean shorts to your spring and summer wardrobe.
A lightweight button down is an essential part of any warm weather wardrobe, and doubles as a beach cover-up.
"I wore this suit while jumping off a 25ft high shipwreck and it didn’t budge - 5 stars, highly recommend!" raved one reviewer about this preppy seersucker bikini — also available in curve love sizes for larger chests.
Step up your swimwear game with this breezy crochet cover-up.
This skirt looks equally adorable as part of a matching set as it does paired with a solid tee or tank.
Make it a matching set with this flirty off-the-shoulder top.
Also available in Curve Love, this underwire top makes for a flattering shape with ample coverage.
