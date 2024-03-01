It’s no secret that Abercrombie & Fitch has pulled off one of the greatest rebrands, becoming a go-to for everyday fashion essentials. As we start to gear up for the start of a new season, we're looking to all the spring sales happening this weekend that can refresh our outfits for less. When Abercrombie is having a sale, we know it’s time to add some more pieces into our rotation.

Abercrombie just launched a massive Kickoff to Spring sale event today with sitewide discounts that are only available online. Until March 4, you can save 20% on select Abercrombie styles for the new season and get 15% off almost everything else. From TikTok's favorite jeans to classic white tees, linen pants, wedding guest dresses and more, there are so many spring must-haves included in Abercrombie's spring sale.

Shop the Abercrombie Sale

Unlike most end-of-season sales, the Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples for women and men that are bound to become regular go-to's in your closet. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie spring sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this good, we recommend shopping quickly before the weekend's deals are gone.

Best Abercrombie Spring Deals for Women

Best Abercrombie Spring Deals for Men

Linen Button-Up Shirt Abercrombie Linen Button-Up Shirt Light and breathable linen shirts are staples for the warmer months. This shirt is comfortable and there are seven colors to choose from. $80 $64 Shop Now

Pull-On Short Abercrombie Pull-On Short These comfortable 6-inch shorts are made from a lightweight cotton fabric to keep you cool and comfortable all spring and summer. $60 $48 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: