Sales & Deals

Abercrombie Is Kicking Off Spring With a Massive Sale This Weekend — Here's What We're Shopping

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie Spring Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:33 PM PST, March 1, 2024

Abercrombie's Spring Kickoff Sale is here through March 4. Shop the best deals to get ready for the new season.

It’s no secret that Abercrombie & Fitch has pulled off one of the greatest rebrands, becoming a go-to for everyday fashion essentials. As we start to gear up for the start of a new season, we're looking to all the spring sales happening this weekend that can refresh our outfits for less. When Abercrombie is having a sale, we know it’s time to add some more pieces into our rotation.

Abercrombie just launched a massive Kickoff to Spring sale event today with sitewide discounts that are only available online. Until March 4, you can save 20% on select Abercrombie styles for the new season and get 15% off almost everything else. From TikTok's favorite jeans to classic white tees, linen pants, wedding guest dresses and more, there are so many spring must-haves included in Abercrombie's spring sale.

Shop the Abercrombie Sale

Unlike most end-of-season sales, the Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples for women and men that are bound to become regular go-to's in your closet. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie spring sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this good, we recommend shopping quickly before the weekend's deals are gone.

Best Abercrombie Spring Deals for Women

Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short

Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short
Abercrombie

Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short

Abercrombie's best-selling jeans in the shorts version are perfect for sunnier days ahead.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Save on this top-rated midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.

$120 $96

Shop Now

Curve Love High Rise Dad Short

Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
Abercrombie

Curve Love High Rise Dad Short

With an on-trend baby hem and high rise with a relaxed fit, these black wash jean shorts make it easy to pick out an outfit for the day or night.

$70 $56

Shop Now

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging

Abercrombie's ultra high rise active 7/8-length leggings meets the signature Curve Love fit, featuring increased room in the hips and thighs with a nipped-in waist to eliminate waist-gap.

$70 $28

Shop Now

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$90 $77

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank

For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.

$50 $20

Shop Now

A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant

A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant
Abercrombie

A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant

For dressing up or down, the Sloane Tailored Pant is an ultra-high rise tailored wide leg pant with figure-flattering pleating details, a functional fly and pockets and a partially elasticated waistband for ultimate adjustability. 

$90 $72

Shop Now

Best Abercrombie Spring Deals for Men

Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk

Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk
Abercrombie

Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk

Reviewers love this swimsuit's lightweight interior athletic mesh compression lining for serious comfort in and out of the water.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Linen Button-Up Shirt

Linen Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie

Linen Button-Up Shirt

Light and breathable linen shirts are staples for the warmer months. This shirt is comfortable and there are seven colors to choose from.

$80 $64

Shop Now

Pull-On Short

Pull-On Short
Abercrombie

Pull-On Short

These comfortable 6-inch shorts are made from a lightweight cotton fabric to keep you cool and comfortable all spring and summer.

$60 $48

Shop Now

Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee

Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee
Abercrombie

Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee

Shoppers love this high-quality, versatile long sleeve for everyday wear. For a more fitted look, just be sure to size down.

$50 $35

Shop Now

YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short

YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie

YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short

Abercrombie's workout shorts feature side pockets and a hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every exercise.

$60 $51

Shop Now

Embroidered Vintage-Inspired Tee

Embroidered Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie

Embroidered Vintage-Inspired Tee

Abercrombie's new short-sleeve tee is on sale. With a vintage oversized-fit silhouette and crew neckline, this tee is the epitome of comfort.

$40 $34

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $17

Style

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $17

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Style

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Every EltaMD Sunscreen Is on Sale Just in Time for the Start of Spring

Sales & Deals

Every EltaMD Sunscreen Is on Sale Just in Time for the Start of Spring

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring

Best Lists

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now

Frankies Bikinis Swimwear Is Up to 70% Off for Spring Break

Sales & Deals

Frankies Bikinis Swimwear Is Up to 70% Off for Spring Break

Tags:

Latest News