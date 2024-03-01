Abercrombie's Spring Kickoff Sale is here through March 4. Shop the best deals to get ready for the new season.
It’s no secret that Abercrombie & Fitch has pulled off one of the greatest rebrands, becoming a go-to for everyday fashion essentials. As we start to gear up for the start of a new season, we're looking to all the spring sales happening this weekend that can refresh our outfits for less. When Abercrombie is having a sale, we know it’s time to add some more pieces into our rotation.
Abercrombie just launched a massive Kickoff to Spring sale event today with sitewide discounts that are only available online. Until March 4, you can save 20% on select Abercrombie styles for the new season and get 15% off almost everything else. From TikTok's favorite jeans to classic white tees, linen pants, wedding guest dresses and more, there are so many spring must-haves included in Abercrombie's spring sale.
Unlike most end-of-season sales, the Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples for women and men that are bound to become regular go-to's in your closet. Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie spring sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this good, we recommend shopping quickly before the weekend's deals are gone.
Best Abercrombie Spring Deals for Women
Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short
Abercrombie's best-selling jeans in the shorts version are perfect for sunnier days ahead.
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Save on this top-rated midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.
Curve Love High Rise Dad Short
With an on-trend baby hem and high rise with a relaxed fit, these black wash jean shorts make it easy to pick out an outfit for the day or night.
YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging
Abercrombie's ultra high rise active 7/8-length leggings meets the signature Curve Love fit, featuring increased room in the hips and thighs with a nipped-in waist to eliminate waist-gap.
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to.
YPB Corset Slim V-Neck Tank
For a slim-fitting tank in a cropped length, this style features a v-neckline and interior lining with removable pads.
A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant
For dressing up or down, the Sloane Tailored Pant is an ultra-high rise tailored wide leg pant with figure-flattering pleating details, a functional fly and pockets and a partially elasticated waistband for ultimate adjustability.
Best Abercrombie Spring Deals for Men
Pull-On Seersucker Swim Trunk
Reviewers love this swimsuit's lightweight interior athletic mesh compression lining for serious comfort in and out of the water.
Linen Button-Up Shirt
Light and breathable linen shirts are staples for the warmer months. This shirt is comfortable and there are seven colors to choose from.
Pull-On Short
These comfortable 6-inch shorts are made from a lightweight cotton fabric to keep you cool and comfortable all spring and summer.
Long-Sleeve Premium Heavyweight Tee
Shoppers love this high-quality, versatile long sleeve for everyday wear. For a more fitted look, just be sure to size down.
YPB motionTEK Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie's workout shorts feature side pockets and a hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every exercise.
Embroidered Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie's new short-sleeve tee is on sale. With a vintage oversized-fit silhouette and crew neckline, this tee is the epitome of comfort.
