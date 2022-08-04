Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale for 30% Off Right Now: Shop TikTok's Favorite Trending Styles
TikTok users can't get enough of one category these days: jeans. From the cult-favorite picks from Gap to the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round. But now, TikTok's biggest denim fans are turning to another beloved brand for their jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch.
Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are 30% off at the brand's Semi-Annual Denim Event. All jeans are discounted and to make this sale even better, everything else at Abercrombie & Fitch is 25% off. The Abercrombie sale is running through Monday, August 8, so this is the weekend to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead.
The fashion brand is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look.
Shop these must-have Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale now for 30% off and other TikTok-approved styles below.
If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.
Tik Tok seems to love these light wash straight leg jeans, grab yourself a pair for spring.
This classic fit is available in a variety of different washes and offers a comfortable fit.
If you're looking for a pair with no rips, check out these light wash 90s straight jeans.
We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and come in six different washes.
Reviewers are obsessed with the fit of these comfortable vintage flare jeans.
These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to.
