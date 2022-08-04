Shopping

Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale for 30% Off Right Now: Shop TikTok's Favorite Trending Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie & Fitch jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

TikTok users can't get enough of one category these days: jeans. From the cult-favorite picks from Gap to the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round. But now, TikTok's biggest denim fans are turning to another beloved brand for their jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are 30% off at the brand's Semi-Annual Denim Event. All jeans are discounted and to make this sale even better, everything else at Abercrombie & Fitch is 25% off. The Abercrombie sale is running through Monday, August 8, so this is the weekend to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead. 

Get 30% Off Abercrombie Jeans

The fashion brand is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. 

Shop these must-have Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale now for 30% off and other TikTok-approved styles below.

Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

Tik Tok seems to love these light wash straight leg jeans, grab yourself a pair for spring.

$89$62
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Jeans

This classic fit is available in a variety of different washes and offers a comfortable fit. 

$99$45
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean

If you're looking for a pair with no rips, check out these light wash 90s straight jeans. 

$99$45
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean

We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and come in six different washes. 

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

Reviewers are obsessed with the fit of these comfortable vintage flare jeans. 

$99$45
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99$69

