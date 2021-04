Adam Levine looks pretty in pink. The Maroon 5 frontman donned a peach pink tie-dye dress to take a cute family photo with his wife and daughters.

Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, all rocked matching tie-dye ensembles for a cute, summery snapshot as they stood together in their backyard, looking out over the horizon with their backs to the camera.

With daughters Dusty Rose, 4 and Gio Grace, 3, holding their hands, the quartet couldn't have looked like a cuter collective.

"Girls just wanna have fun," Levine captioned the sweet pic.

The couple very seldom shares photos of their two daughters -- making this a somewhat rare occasion. However, they did share some pics of Gio to commemorate her 3rd birthday back in February.

Prinsloo posted a pic that featured both herself and the 3-year-old with an elf filter over their faces. She captioned the sweet snap, "My bestie turned 3."

Watch the video below to see how Levine is enjoying life as a stay-at-home dad now that he's no longer on The Voice, and for a look at the adorable family photos they've shared in recent months.

