Adam Sandler is getting a ton of Oscar buzz for his performance in Uncut Gems, but the celebrated star seems to be taking it all in stride.

Sandler and his wife, Jackie, hit the red carpet at this year's National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Wednesday, and he opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about what it would be like if he wound up getting nominated for an Oscar.

"It would be funny as hell, man," Sandler said with a laugh.

It's certainly not beyond the realm of possibility. Sandler -- who is primarily known for his comedic, often slapstick roles -- has been getting universal praise for his performance in the gritty drama from the Safdie Brothers, and even received the Best Actor award at the ceremony Wednesday night.

However, Sandler says the awards and Oscar noms are "not why you make a movie."

"And this movie in particular, I knew it was something different," Sandler, 53, shared. "And I was excited to do it."

The comic -- who has previously delivered acclaimed dramatic performances in the recent Netflix original The Meyerowitz Stories and Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love -- explained that he doesn't want to invest in a possible Oscar nomination because, if it doesn't happen, he'd like to not have to deal with the disappointment.

"I'm psyched I got to be in this movie, and that s**t would be good too," Sandler said with a humble smile.

Sandler, and his fans, will find out whether or not he's in the running for an Oscar when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences releases their 2020 Oscars nominations on Jan. 13.

The actor also marveled at getting to spend some quality time with his wife, who has been joining him frequently while he's been walking carpets and attending ceremonies during this awards season.

"I'm always happy when my wife is having a good time and she deals with a lot of my stuff and she's got to run around with me a lot and we have a good time doing it," he shared. "When we get home and hang out with the kids and stuff, that's when it feels more normal and it feels right. But getting to go to New York City for a couple of days and have a nice time together, that's guaranteed goodness."

The pair share two daughters -- 13-year-old Sadie and 11-year-old Sunny -- and the actor previously revealed to ET in December that he had to have one character's name changed in Uncut Gems in order for him to take on the role because of his eldest daughter.

According to Sandler's co-star Julia Fox -- who plays Julia, the mistress to Sandler's character, in the film -- it turns out that the only thing Sandler balked at in the script was her character's original name.

"My character's name was originally supposed to be Sadie," Fox explained to ET at the film's premiere last month. "But that's his daughter's name, so he actually had it switched for that to make it easier on the girls."

Sandler confirmed the anecdote the same night, explaining, "That's my daughter's name! I said, 'You can't have my daughter's name in this movie.'"

The Reason Why Adam Sandler Made Julia Fox's Character Change Her Name in 'Uncut Gems' (Exclusive)



