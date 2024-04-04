Adam Sandler Sends Drew Barrymore a Hint About 'Happy Gilmore 2'

With so much talk about a Happy Gilmore sequel, Drew Barrymore is taking it upon herself to get to the bottom of things. And she's going straight to the source: Adam Sandler himself!

In a preview of The Drew Barrymore Show's "Drew's News" segment set to air Friday, May 3, the 49-year-old host mentions a report, in which Christopher McDonald said during a radio interview on Audacy 92.3's The Fan that Sandler showed him the first draft to the highly anticipated sequel. Upon learning this, Barrymore made it crystal clear she wants and needs this to happen.

"Are you kidding me? I want it. I need it and I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison," Barrymore, 49, said in the preview clip while chopping it up with her sidekick, Ross Mathews. "And then I sent Sandler a video of that and then he sent me another video back and I'm waiting to see if he's confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script."

For years now, talk of a sequel has been rampant, especially after Sandler and McDonald, who portrayed Shooter McGavin, said as much years ago. It was back in February 2021 when they appeared together on The Dan Patrick Show and shared that they were all in on the sequel.

Fast-forward more than three years later, and McDonald claims a script to the sequel has been written.

"[McDonald] claims that Adam recently showed him a copy of the first draft to the sequel of Happy Gilmore. And so I'm waiting to find out if Christopher McDonald is correct, which I'm not doubting him," Barrymore said in the preview clip posted on Instagram.

Barrymore said she takes things a step further and does what "a proper journalist" should do.

"I sent [Sandler] a picture of all of us ... Well, this just in," Barrymore teased. "I have breaking news. So I'll just say this from my source that it is in process ... so there is a process and that process is in process."

Added Mathews, "So there could be a Happy Gilmore 2 is what we're saying? It's looking good. Understood."

Happy Gilmore celebrated its 25th anniversary in February 2021. The legendary sports comedy featured a star-studded cast, including Julie Bowen, the late Carl Weathers and Kevin Nealon. Even Ben Stiller had a small cameo. Not to mention the late Bob Barker also made an appearance, and ET was on set for Sandler's memorable fight scene with Barker in the 1996 classic.

Barrymore and Sandler, of course, starred in the rom-com classic 50 First Dates, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. ET recently asked the actress how she felt ahead of the film's February milestone.

"I just rewatched for the first time since it came out 'cause I'm like, 'Who sits around watching their own movies?' That must be indulgent, except for when my kids like to watch -- they call them 'mom movies,'" she said, laughing. "It means so much to me when they watch them."

Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Not long ago, Barrymore broke down in tears while rewatching another one of her projects with Sandler, The Wedding Singer.

"I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it," Barrymore captioned an Instagram post in January. "We made such a good movie, I love you so much, Happy New Year," she says in the video, wiping away tears. "What year is it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?"

Barrymore added that watching her movies with her kids is also quite surreal.

"I just trip out," Barrymore said. "I'm like, 'This is so full circle. This is crazy!'"

Check local listings and tune in Friday, May 3 for the full Drew Barrymore Show.

