Hollywood's top 10 highest-paid actors list of 2023 has been revealed and contains notable names like Adam Sandler, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio.

On Wednesday, Forbes released its official estimation of both the income each star made last year as well as their gross pay. In doing so, the outlet found that the list is still highly male-dominated -- eight out of 10 -- and mostly white.

Additionally, the 10 actors combined made nearly half a billion dollars, coming in at $449 million total. The list is made up almost exclusively of movie actors, which could be attributed to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes delaying television series until 2024.

Check out the list below:

1. Adam Sandler

Sandler, 57, came in at the very top of the list, making a whopping $73 million in 2023 and an estimated $97 million gross. The comedian made a majority of his money from his partnership deal with Netflix and the films he created for the streaming platform. Netflix subscribers spent more than 500 million hours watching Sandler’s movies, they say. He also took his comedy routine on tour to 40 cities around the country -- another source of income for the Murder Mystery star.

2. Margot Robbie

This Barbie is getting paid! According to Forbes, the 33-year-old actress and producer brought in some $59 million and $78 million gross. She is the youngest actor on the list and roughly $60 million of her gross comes from a portion of her Barbie contract -- in which she served also as executive producer -- that provides her with 12.5 percent of all back-end profits.

3. Tom Cruise

Cruise, 61, is still cashing in on 2022's Top Gun: Maverick and benefiting from the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, which hit theaters last July. For the stunt-performing actor, the films helped him to bring in $45 million and $53 million gross.

4. Ryan Gosling (tie)

What is Barbie without Ken? With just one spot between them, Gosling, 43, and Robbie are separated by $16 million. According to Forbes, the actor made $43 million -- $50 million gross -- in 2023. He has also benefited greatly from his hit song from the film, "I'm Just Ken," which has been streamed more than 100 million times online.

4. Matt Damon (tie)

Between Air -- produced by his and Ben Affleck's Artists Equity studio -- and his starring role in 2023's other big box-office hit, Oppenheimer, Damon, 53, also made $43 million in 2023. Despite the Good Will Hunting star taking well below his normal rate for the latter film -- $4 million -- he still made $50 million gross throughout the year.

6. Jennifer Aniston

The 55-year-old Friends alum is still -- and will forever be -- receiving residuals from the long-running NBC sitcom. Even without those checks, however, her roles in projects like The Morning Show and Murder Mystery 2 and her brand deals with Uber Eats and Vital Proteins helped her to make $42 million last year -- with a gross of $56 million.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio (tie)

With just one project in 2023 -- Killers of the Flower Moon -- DiCaprio managed to bring in $41 million and $49 million gross. While a majority of the 49-year-old Titanic star's money came from his upfront salary, he also received a major check when the film hit AppleTV+.

7. Jason Statham (tie)

The action star to end all action stars is tied with DiCaprio when it comes to his pay in 2023. The British actor, 56, starred and produced Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench and Expend4bles, as well as Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. His total pay was $41 million and gross pay hit $49 million.

9. Ben Affleck

Like Damon, 51-year-old Affleck earned a good chunk of money from the sale of Air to Prime Video, in which he also co-starred and directed. After making $45 million gross, J.Lo's husband walked away with $38 million in 2023. It's certainly possible that he creeps his way up the list in 2024 thanks to his partnership with Dunkin'.

10. Denzel Washington

Assisted greatly by the release of The Equalizer 3, Washington, 69 -- the only Black actor on the list -- made $24 million in 2023 with a gross pay of $28 million. Forbes also notes that another chunk of his salary comes from his backlog of films and television shows over the last four decades.

