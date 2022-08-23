Adidas Ultraboosts consistently top the charts for best running shoes on the market for both men and women. Known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return, the Ultraboost is a high-performance running shoe with a smooth, flexible ride no matter your pace or distance. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle.

A popular choice for athletes, the Ultraboost 22s are on sale right now at both Adidas and Amazon. Key features include an adidas Primeknit upper with a narrower heel fit, designed to avoid slipping and blisters. With the Ultraboost 22 shoes, you'll be running or walking on a Boost midsole for endless energy and more responsiveness than ever before.

Ahead, shop the best deals on the Adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoes.

Whether you are a casual runner or an athlete, Adidas Ultraboost is an ideal training shoe. We also found deals on Ultraboost 21s that have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness."

Now that the weather is finally starting to cool down, it's the perfect time to score a deal on your favorite running shoes for yourself or your workout partner. Various colorways of the Ultraboost 21 sneaker are up to 65% off on Amazon.

