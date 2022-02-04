Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon

A pair of popular Adidas sneakers are on sale -- and just in time for holiday shopping. The Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe is up to 40% off on both Amazon and Nordstrom website.

The Ultraboost 21 shoe is known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle. The sneakers have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness." It's a great holiday gift too!

With Presidents' Day and Valentine's Day coming up, now is the perfect time to score a deal on your favorite running shoes for yourself or special someone. Various colorways of the Ultraboost 21 sneaker are up to 40% off on Amazon.

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes The Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes are speed-friendly racing shoes. We can't promise that you'll set your new PR in a pair of these, but with with arch support and a spring embedded in the midsole (instead of midsole foam), there's a definite chance that you'll look like a blur during your next sprint. $190 Buy Now

Just when you thought the deals were over after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the sales keep going strong into the holiday season. In addition to this Amazon sale, check out ET Style's top deal picks on Coach bags, Crocs, lululemon leggings and more.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022 -- Nike, Allbirds, Columbia and More

The 21 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Asics, Adidas, Saucony, Nike, Hoka, On and More

20 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

19 'Euphoria' Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Best Friend This Year

Shop Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

Amazon's Cyber Week Deals on Skechers

The Coolest Crocs Celebs Love: Score an Exclusive Deal to Get 15% Off