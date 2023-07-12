Say goodbye to those worn down, used-to-be-white sneakers that have been sitting in your closet begging to be replaced — Amazon Prime Day has you covered. Through the end of the day today, the best Prime Day deals include Adidas' best-selling footwear at insanely low prices.

The Adidas Utraboost 22 running shoe is an ultra-comfortable favorite and it is currently on sale in 20 colors to go with any athleisure or workout gear you throw on. Right now, the running shoes for women are 60% off and you can save up to 45% on the men's style.

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently earn top ratings for best running shoes suitable for both men and women. Known for their comfort, sleek style and versatility, you can wear these shoes to run your errands, run to meet friends for a coffee, or actually go for a run.

Run, don't walk, to catch the best Prime Day Adidas sneaker deals before Amazon's biggest sale of the year ends tonight. Ultraboosts, Sambas, Superstars and more adidas shoes are currently up to 60% off.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

