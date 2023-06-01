It's hard to believe, but we're already well into June. Memorial day brought the unofficial start of summer, which means now is the perfect time to freshen up your sneaker collection. For ultimate comfort during your outdoor workouts, a quality pair of running shoes is essential. Thankfully, Adidas footwear is lighter, more comfortable and faster than ever before.

To help keep you moving under the sunny skies, Amazon has can't-miss deals on Adidas Ultraboost running shoes for men and women. Right now, adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoes for women are 50% off and you can save 35% on the men's style.

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently top the charts for best running shoes on the market for both men and women. Known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return, the Ultraboost is a high-performance running shoe with a smooth, flexible ride no matter your pace or distance. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle.

From casual runners to athletes, the Adidas Ultraboost is an ideal training shoe. We also found Amazon deals on more Adidas styles including the Ultraboost 21s that have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness."

Ahead, check out more of the best adidas sneaker deals available at Amazon now. Ultraboosts, Sambas, Superstars and more adidas shoes are currently up to 60% off.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

