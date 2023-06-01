Shopping

Adidas Ultraboosts Are On Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 50% On New Running Shoes for Summer

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes
Adidas

It's hard to believe, but we're already well into June. Memorial day brought the unofficial start of summer, which means now is the perfect time to freshen up your sneaker collection. For ultimate comfort during your outdoor workouts, a quality pair of running shoes is essential. Thankfully, Adidas footwear is lighter, more comfortable and faster than ever before. 

To help keep you moving under the sunny skies, Amazon has can't-miss deals on Adidas Ultraboost running shoes for men and women. Right now, adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoes for women are 50% off and you can save 35% on the men's style.

adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Available in more than 20 different colors, choose your favorite Ultraboost 22 and get 50% off.

$190$95
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with a socklike adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$124

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently top the charts for best running shoes on the market for both men and women. Known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return, the Ultraboost is a high-performance running shoe with a smooth, flexible ride no matter your pace or distance. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle.

From casual runners to athletes, the Adidas Ultraboost is an ideal training shoe. We also found Amazon deals on more Adidas styles including the Ultraboost 21s that have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness."

Ahead, check out more of the best adidas sneaker deals available at Amazon now. Ultraboosts, Sambas, Superstars and more adidas shoes are currently up to 60% off. 

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$180$135
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes
Adidas
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 21 is a firm but cushioned trainer with a durable outsole and smooth ride transitions.

$180$120
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.

$75$38
adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Shoes
adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Shoes
Amazon
adidas Originals Women's Swift Run Shoes

The Swifts come with a supportive, sock-like feel and are built for all-day ease with a cushy midsole.

$95$67
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker
Amazon
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Sneaker

The slip-on construction with elastic straps offers a sock-like feel. 

$70$35

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Running Shorts for Men: Shop Styles From Around the Web

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

12 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Tackle Your Next Gym Session

lululemon's Workout Shoes Are On Sale For Nearly Half Off Right Now

The Best Skechers Walking and Running Shoes on Amazon to Shop Now

The 9 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

 