AirPods 3 Are On Sale for the Lowest Price Ever at Amazon Right Now

Apple AirPods were a best-seller during Prime Day 2023, but don't worry if you missed out on the annual sale event. Amazon is now offering the AirPods 3 for an all-time low price. Apple's high-quality wireless earbuds are now on sale for $140, which marks the first time this year that the AirPods 3 have dipped below $150.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $140 Shop Now

The AirPods 3 are easily one of the best AirPods deals available right now. With features like personalized spatial audio along with sweat and water resistance for exercise, the 3rd-generation AirPods are powered by the Apple H1 chip. They blend the designs of the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, resulting in a tip-less design with a battery life lasting over six hours on a single charge.

If you still want features like active noise cancellation, the AirPods deals don't stop here. Ahead, save on AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and more models for as low as $99 with Amazon's best Labor Day discounts.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $477 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

