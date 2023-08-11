Apple sales are rare, but Amazon is serving up big savings on AirPods this week. Just in time for the start of the new school year, highlights from Amazon's back-to-school sale include major AirPods deals to save on Apple’s entire lineup of popular audio gear. You can find discounts on some of the latest AirPods models right now, including $99 off the premium noise-cancelling AirPods Max.

The impressive sound quality and portable design of AirPods makes it hard to leave the house without them. From a $99 pair of second-generation AirPods to the popular AirPods Pro 2 at their all-time low price, we've found all the best AirPods deals on Amazon that you won't want to miss.

The Best AirPods Deals This Week

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are marked down to their best price ever. You can grab a pair of wireless earbuds for $199, matching the best price we've seen since Prime Day and Black Friday. Twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound.

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 33% more than the first generation earbuds.

Now is the perfect time to finally snag the AirPods Max as they are marked down to a dollar more than their lowest price this year. Designed with memory foam ear cushions, the noise-cancelling headphones not only offer high quality sound, but also high quality comfort. You can save $99 on all five colors of the AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

You can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for less than $100. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods, which are also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $159 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals to Shop Now

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $170 Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Apple Watch Deals: Series 8, Ultra, and More on Sale Now

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Theragun, Apple, Shark and More

Save on Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro at Record Low Prices

The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets to Shop Now