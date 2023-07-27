As the demand for travel surges, more people are getting their hands on AirTags to keep track of luggage, purses, wallets and even their pets. Bluetooth trackers like Apple's AirTags make it so much easier to know where belongings are at all times. If you've got a kid heading off to college, a Labor Day weekend trip planned, or if you're prone to misplacing things (it happens!), head to Amazon where there is an incredible deal on AirTags.

Just in time for Labor Day travel and going back to school, a 4-pack of AirTags is on sale for $85. This AirTag deal brings the cost of an individual AirTag down to $21, beating the lowest price we saw on Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $85 Shop Now

Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding. Those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or anyone who wants to keep a close eye on their belongings will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.

There's one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren't simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Along with Amazon's rare deal on AirTags, there are also great deals on AirTag holders to get ahead of your next trip. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Below, shop our picks for the best deals on AirTag accessories ahead of Labor Day 2023.

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case. $29 $25 Shop Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in. $12 $10 Shop Now

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Amazon Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker. $50 $26 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Grab Apple's AirPods Max for Nearly $100 Off Today

Save 35% on Apple's Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Get a Rare Discount on Apple's Official MagSafe Battery Pack Today

Save 20% on Samsonite Luggage Before Your Next Summer Vacation

Shop the 15 Best Diaper Bags for Summer 2023

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Travel Bags of 2023

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

Herschel Sale: Get 30% Off Their Classic Backpacks and Bags

The Best Back-to-School iPad Deals to Shop Now

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now