Alabama Barker Addresses Criticism Over Her Weight, Reveals Autoimmune Disease
Alabama Barker is hitting back at critics and body shamers in a candid message detailing her own recent health issues.
The 17-year-old daughter of drummer Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler took to TikTok on Sunday to address haters and trolls who have been commenting on her weight and criticizing her appearance.
Alabama first addressed several recent photos that were snapped of her, which trolls have latched on to in order to body-shame the teenager.
"Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," Alabama said in her message to her critics. "And I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open. Let's see how beautiful you look."
On top of all that, Alabama told her followers in the same video that she has "a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease."
"So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," Alabama stated. "So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It'll get you further in life."
That being said, the teenage celeb said that once her thyroid problem and autoimmune disease get "balanced," she will lose weight. Although she stressed that she hasn't gained more than "five, 10 pounds," which isn't unusual for girls of any age in any situation.
"Weight fluctuates," she said. "I don't want any girls that are young, watching this, that are gaining weight, to ever think there's something wrong with it."
Alabama concluded, "I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes."
