The 2024 BNP Paribas Open comes to an end today when Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev meet in a rematch of last year’s final in Indian Wells. World No. 2 Alcaraz enters the finals with hopes of winning his second consecutive BNP Paribas Open title.

Watch Indian Wells on FuboTV

After a three-hour rain delay yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Jannik Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Not only did Alcaraz end the Australian Open champion's 19-match winning streak, but he also retained his world No. 2 ranking with the win. He now meets Daniil Medvedev after the world No. 4 beat Tommy Paul 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the second semifinal.

Can Medvedev avenge his loss to defending champ Alcaraz, or will the Spaniard claim his first title since Wimbledon? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev, including all the Indian Wells final streaming details.

How to Watch Alcaraz vs. Medvedev Without Cable

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open is being broadcast on the Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch today's final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev is with a live TV streaming streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream Indian Wells online for free.

Watch Indian Wells on FuboTV Getty Watch Indian Wells on FuboTV With FuboTV, you'll have access to a broad range of live sporting action from across the world. Watch the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year. $79.99/Month $59.99/First Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

In addition to tennis, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

What time is the Indian Wells final: Alcaraz vs. Medvedev?

Today's Indian Wells men's final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev starts at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

Indian Wells 2024 Finals Schedule

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open kicked off Wednesday, March 6. The 12-day schedule now enters the men's and women's final matches today. Below, check out the full BNP Paribas Open schedule.

Women's Singles Final

11:00 a.m. PT: Iga Świątek vs. Maria Sakkari

Men's Singles Final

2:00 p.m. PT: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev

Indian Wells 2024 TV Schedule

Here's the remaining Indian Wells tournament broadcast times as well as the TV channel and streaming information. All times Eastern.

Sunday, March 17

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: WTA Singles Finals

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: ATP Singles Finals

Tennis Channel, TC Plus

RELATED CONTENT: