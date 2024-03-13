The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship tipped off in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. No. 1 Houston locked up the top seed and is joined by No. 7 Iowa State, No. 14 Baylor and No. 25 Texas Tech who all got double byes. The action is just heating up with teams looking to gain steam entering the NCAA Tournament.

After taking the regular-season title last week, Houston is appearing in its first conference tournament as a member of the Big 12. The tournament has a new format this year now that the league has 14 teams. Traditional Big 12 powers like the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Longhorns now must win four games in four days to be crowned the Big 12 champion.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament, including the schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Without Cable

The Big 12 Tournament will air live on ESPN and ESPN2. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the remaining basketball games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN and ESPN2 to down to $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NCAA games when you're not home.

How to Watch the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch every NCAA game from the Big 12 Tournament all the way through March Madness 2024. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now.

Grab the free trial offer to stream the 2024 Big 12 Tournament online for free.

In addition to NCAA March Madness, Fubo offers NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

When is the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament?

The Big 12 Tournament began with four first round games on Tuesday, March 12, and ends with the championship game on Saturday, March 16.

What channel is the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament on?

Each of the 13 games from the Big 12 Tournament will air on ESPN and ESPN 2.

Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 13

BYU vs. UCF — 11:30 a.m.

TCU vs. Oklahoma — 2 p.m.

Texas vs.Kansas State — 6 p.m.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati — 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14: Quarterfinals

Texas Tech vs. BYU/ UCF —11:30 a.m.

Houston vs. TCU / Oklahoma — 2 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Texas / Kansas State — 6 p.m.

Baylor vs. Kansas / Cincinnati — 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15: Semifinals

Semifinal #1 — 6 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16: Final

Championship Game — 5 p.m.

