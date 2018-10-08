Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Bring the Kiddos to the Red Carpet

Saturday night was a family affair for the Baldwin clan!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin brought some members of their brood to the Chairman's Reception for the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, over the weekend.

The couple posed with three of their four children -- Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, and Leonardo, 2 -- with big grins for the event, for which 60-year-old Alec is a co-chair of the Board of Directors. The group looked adorable in their casually coordinating looks, with the kids rocking maroon, white and black clothes and Alec opting for black pants, a denim shirt and an army green jacket. For her part, Hilaria, 34, looked beautiful in a tweed top, jeans and black heels.

The Baldwin kids were rambunctious on the carpet, wiggling in their parents arms, posing for the cameras and looking stunned in some shots.

Alec and Hilaria's youngest child, 4-month-old Romeo, was not at Saturday's event, but he hasn't been left out of all the fun! Last week, little Romeo accompanied his parents to the premiere of The Kindergarten Teacher at this year's festival.

Alec is also dad to 22-year-old model, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex Kim Basinger.

The public appearances are nothing new for the kids, who frequently pop up on their mom's Instagram account. Over the weekend, Hilaria posted a solo snap with Romeo and a selfie with all four of her munchkins on Instagram.

In addition to sharing snaps of her kids, Hilaria is also very open about maintaining her body on social media. She recently shared side-by-side pics from her most recent pregnancy and recovery, as well as a video defending herself against claims of Photoshopping by some commenters.

