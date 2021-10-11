Macy's Fall Sale is offering tons of deals across categories through October 6, but we're looking ahead to Thanksgiving. Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones, and you can make the most of it with this classic cookware. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware.

To score an extra discount off the sale prices below, use promo code FALL at checkout.

Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+ and free store pickup.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shoppers Call This the 'Rolls-Royce of Food Storage'

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

The Best Kitchenaid Attachments for the Holidays

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving 2021

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools