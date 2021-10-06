Shopping

All-Clad's Famous Cookware Is Up to 40% Off At Macy's Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Macy's Fall Sale is offering tons of deals across categories through October 6, but we're looking ahead to Thanksgiving. Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones, and you can make the most of it with this classic cookware. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware. 

To score an extra discount off the sale prices below, use promo code FALL at checkout. 

Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+ and free store pickup.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.

All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack
All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack
Serve your guests or family the perfect roasted chicken with this All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster.
$170$100
All-Clad Stainless Steel 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan
All-Clad Stainless Steel 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan
It's soup season! Make sure you have the right pot for all your stews. 
$199$335
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan
No need for those disposable aluminum pans for homemade lasagna if you have this All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan. With easy-to-grip ergonomic handles, this All-Clad pan is perfect for everyday use.
$200$120
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
The seven-piece set comes with a frying pan, 2-quart saucepan, 3-quart sauté pan and a 6-quart stockpot. Be sure to use coupon code VIP for nearly a 60% price drop.
$840$499
All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set
If you need a complete cookware refresh, this timeless set will last a lifetime. And at more than $400 off, it'll start paying for itself by Thanksgiving. 
$1,340$900
All-Clad Mixed Materials 12-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Mixed Materials 12-Pc. Cookware Set
$1,000$600
All-Clad Stainless Steel 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot
All-Clad Stainless Steel 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot
A good stock pot is a must-have for holiday cooking. 
$635$380

