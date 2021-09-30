Shopping

All-Clad's Famous Cookware Is Up to 60% Off At Macy's Right Now

Macy's VIP Sale is offering tons of deals across categories through October 4, but we're looking ahead to Thanksgiving. Even if it's a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones, and you can make the most of it with this classic cookware. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware. 

To score an extra discount off the sale prices below, use promo code VIP at checkout. 

Right now you can also enjoy free shipping on online orders of $25+ and free store pickup.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale at Macy's and shop our top picks ahead.

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
The seven-piece set comes with a frying pan, 2-quart saucepan, 3-quart sauté pan and a 6-quart stockpot. Be sure to use coupon code VIP for nearly a 60% price drop.
$375 (REGULARLY $840)
All-Clad Mixed Materials 12-Pc. Cookware Set
Mixed Materials 12-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Mixed Materials 12-Pc. Cookware Set
$450 (REGULARLY $1,000)
All-Clad Stainless Steel 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot
All-Clad Stainless Steel 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot
A good stock pot is a must-have for holiday cooking. 
$380 (REGULARLY $635)
All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set
If you need a complete cookware refresh, this timeless set will last a lifetime. And at more than $400 off, it'll start paying for itself by Thanksgiving. 
$900 (REGULARLY $1340)
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan
Throw away those aluminum pans for your homemade lasagna and get this All-Clad Stainless Steel Covered Lasagna Pan. With easy-to-grip ergonomic handles, this All-Clad pan is perfect for everyday use.
$120 (REGULARLY $200)
All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack
All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack
Macy's
All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster with Rack
Serve your guests or family the perfect roasted chicken with this All-Clad Hard Anodized Roaster.
$100 (REGULARLY $170)
All-Clad Copper-Core 10" Fry Pan
Copper-Core 10" Fry Pan
Macy's
All-Clad Copper-Core 10" Fry Pan
Meet your new go-to frying pan, featuring a copper core that provides excellent heat conductivity and distribution.
$250 (REGULARLY $375)

