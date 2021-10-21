All-Clad's Secret Sale Has Thanksgiving Cookware for Up to 80% Off

All-Clad is hosting a massive sale through the weekend just in time for Thanksgiving 2021. Even if you're having a smaller gathering than usual, the upcoming holiday season means quality time with your loved ones, and you can make the most of it with this classic cookware. Whether you're looking for a full cookware set with pots, pans and lids or a roaster for your Thanksgiving turkey, you can save big while upgrading your kitchen. And if you're a Friendsgiving attendee rather than the host, be the best guest ever and show up with a perfectly prepared appetizer or side dish that you whipped up in your new cookware.

Now through October 24, you can save as much as 78% and get discounts on some of the highest-quality cookware on the market. Keep in mind, however, that this is a factory sale, which means that all sales are final. The items might come in damaged packaging or arrive with the slightest scratch or dent, but it doesn't mean you're getting lesser quality.

The deals are too good to miss like $600 off the 7-piece Copper Core Cookware Set.

See all of the All-Clad items on sale and shop our top picks ahead.

