4th of July is almost here and while you're planning barbecues and festivities as things start opening up, we're planning on taking advantage of the 4th of July mattress sales going on!

There are a ton of deals available right now to help you get a good night's sleep. Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale, there's a luxury mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.

Chances are you've caught yourself daydreaming about your next socially distanced getaway in the (literal) flurry of things -- or you're actually planning it. But for the moments when you aren't away on a road trip or a weekend escape, a warm and inviting mattress may just be the thing to get you excited about staying at home.

Ahead, we've put together the must-know mattress brands with major deals and discounts on their best-selling mattresses. From Tempur-Pedic and Tuft & Needle to Casper Mattress and Mattress Firm, these are the sales worth shopping -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales from our favorite mattress manufacturers you can shop and save on now.

The Best Deals

Allswell

Get 15% off mattresses plus two free pillows with code JULY4TH.

Amerisleep

Shop all of Amerisleep’s beds at 30% off plus up to $239 in free gifts with code AS30. This deal includes free, no-contact delivery and free returns.

Avocado Mattress

Choose between two great deals from Avocado Mattress. Use code SLEEPFREE to save $100 on Avocado's best-selling Green Mattress or code LIBERTY to save $250 on the Organic Luxury Plus Mattress.

Aviya Mattress

Save $200 on your mattress purchase plus free shipping.

Awara Sleep

Save $300 on a mattress from Awara Sleep, with $499 worth of accessories included during their 4th of July Sale. And this is a mattress purchase you can feel good about. Awara Sleep will plant ten trees with trees.org for each mattress purchased.

Bear Mattress

Shop now to get 25% off sitewide along with a $250 free gift set (free cloud pillows and sheet set) with the code CHILL.

Birch by Helix

Get $200 off your Birch Organic Mattress and two free Eco-Rest pillows.

Brooklyn Bedding

Score 25% off sitewide, including their most-popular mattress, the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid, with the promo code INDEPENDENCE25.

Casper Mattress

Save up to 30% off mattress bundles this weekend, but if you're shopping a la carte you can get 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets, or save 10% on everything else.

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on a new cooling mattress of any size. Cocoon is also giving away two pillows and a sheet set -- worth up to $660 -- with every mattress purchase.

DreamCloud

They're currently running a $599 special offer! Get $200 off your mattress purchase, plus get $399 in bedding accessories included, no code needed.

Eight Sleep

Learn first hand what a smart mattress can do with $200 off the Pod, a cooling and heating mattress.

Haven

For 4th of July, take 50% off ALL mattresses sitewide. Right now their Haven premiere mattress is 50% off.

Helix Sleep

Shop now to get up to $200 off your purchase plus two free pillows.

Idle Sleep

Get up to 50% off sitewide. Mattresses in stock ship within three days.

Layla Sleep

Save up to $950 on bundles or up to $200 off all mattresses, plus two free memory foam pillows with every mattress purchase as part of Layla's 4th of July Sale, no code required.

Leesa Mattress

Take up to $500 off Leesa's popular bed-in-a-box style mattresses, plus receive two free pillows with your purchase.

Macy's

Take 50% to 60% off select mattresses plus an extra 20% off with the code FOURTH.

Mattress Firm

Right now, get up to 50% off select mattresses, including their best-selling brands.

Molecule Sleep

Get 20% off sitewide with code SUMMER20.

Nectar Sleep

Score $399 worth of free accessories with every Nectar mattress purchase. That includes a mattress protector worth $99, sheets set worth $150 and premium pillows worth $150.

Nest Bedding

Save 20% on select mattresses.

Nolah

Take up to $800 off Nolah's Evolution 15" Hybrid Mattress, plus get two free pillows. If their Signature 12" mattress is more your style, save $300 and still get two free pillows. Still not just right? Try the Original 10" mattress for up to $250 off plus -- you guessed it -- two free pillows.

Overstock

Get an extra 20% off select mattresses.

Puffy

Save $300 of your mattress plus get two free pillows.

Purple

Get up to $350 off pillows, bedding and mattresses.

Raymour & Flanigan

Save 10% on orders up to $2,500, or 15% on all orders over $2,500.

Saatva

Save $200 on your Saatva mattress purchase of $975 or more, no code required. Plus free delivery.

Tempur-Pedic

Save $500 on TEMPUR-breeze° mattresses plus a $300 Instant Gift with mattress set purchase.

Tuft & Needle

As part of their 4th of July Sale, save 20% off all three of Tuft & Needle’s mattresses: The T&N Original Mattress, the Mint Mattress and the Hybrid Mattress. Shoppers will also see discounts of up to 20% off on bedding and furniture.

