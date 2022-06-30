Choosing the perfect mattress to fit your sleeping needs and budget can become a lengthy and drawn-out process. The good news is that the 4th of July is just a few days away, and with it comes excellent discounts on every kind of mattress. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, there’s a Fourth of July mattress deal being offered now.

Popular online brands like Casper, Nectar, and Cocoon by Sealy currently have high-quality mattress sales right now to refresh our bedrooms in preparation for some much-needed relaxation after action-packed summer days. Amazon also released early Prime Day 2022 deals on customers' most-loved mattresses. With epic holiday savings, don't snooze on these deals to upgrade your bed for less.

Ahead, find all of the best 4th of July mattress sales and bedding deals happening right now.

The Best Fourth of July Mattress Sales 2022

Use code FIREWORKS20 to save 20% on all mattresses and bedding at Allswell.

Take $450 off any of Amerisleep's award-winning mattresses with free delivery using the code AS450.

Awara is taking $300 off all mattresses, even the Premier, and giving you a cotton sheet set, 2 pillows, and a mattress protector for free through July 4.

Save 30% sitewide with Bear’s 4th of July deals and get 2 free cloud pillows with code JULY30.

At Birch, you can take $400 off all of its eco-friendly mattress designs and get two free pillows.

Casper's 4th of July Sale has officially begun with up to $600 off mattresses. Also take up to 50% off bedding, bed frames, and pillows.

Check out Cocoon's 4th of July Sale to get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.

During DreamCloud's 4th of July mattress sale, you can take $200 off any mattress and get $499-worth of accessories.

Layla's Summer mattress sale is taking up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress and giving you 2 free pillows. Plus, you can save up to 65% on cooling products like a memory foam topper and bamboo sheets.

Save up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your mattress for extra savings.

Mattress Firm has select mattresses up to 60% off with the lowest prices of the season. You can also get a queen bed for a twin price from brands like Serta, Sealy, Sleepys and more.

Through July 4, Nectar's sale takes $100 off mattresses and includes a free sheet set, premium pillows, and mattress protector for a total savings of $599.

Take up to $700 off all mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of over $900 at Nolah's Fourth of July Sale.

Saatva's luxury mattresses are up to $450 off right now. Get $398 off the Solaire Adjustable Mattress, which is customizable with 50 precise firmness options.

Save $400 on the Lux Estate Mattress Collection made with breathable materials for cool and deep slumber all night long.

The new Tempur-Pedic mattress sale has several discounts available. Save $500 on on TEMPUR-breeze mattresses and get a $300 Instant Gift with your Tempur-Pedic mattress set purchase. Until Monday, July 4, save 30% on a TEMPUR-Cloud mattress.

Wayfair's 4th of July deals let you save on mattresses starting at $78 from big names like Sealy, Casper, Serta, and Tempur-Pedic.

