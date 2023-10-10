Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable walking shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or you want to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably-minded brand is secretly offering steep discounts on its cool weather-ready shoes.

Now through October 31, select Allbirds shoes for men and women are 50% off when you use the code AFF-OCT50 at checkout. You can access the Secret Sale at Allbirds by clicking the button below and shop major markdowns on sneakers that are ready for fitness, holiday travel, or just keeping it casual at the office.

Shop the Allbirds Secret Sale

If you’re looking for a winter-ready running shoe, Allbirds' best-selling Wool Flyer Mizzles sneakers are on sale for $77. Perfect for cold and wet-weather runs, jogs, workouts or even just ambitious walks, the sneakers' high-performance midsole makes them more fun and easier on your body.

Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best deals from Allbirds' Secret Sale before your favorite style sells out.

Best Men's Allbirds Shoe Deals

Men's Wool Flyer Mizzles Allbirds Men's Wool Flyer Mizzles Chilly runs are the best runs in Allbirds' springy, water-resistant, Wool Flyer Mizzles. The shoes' water repellent technology keeps the elements out so you can get more miles in. $170 $77 With code AFF-OCT50 Shop Now

Best Women's Allbirds Shoe Deals

Women's Trail Runners SWT Allbirds Women's Trail Runners SWT If you're planning to go hiking soon, you'll need a good pair of shoes that are made for the terrain. Try these trail running shoes from Allbirds. $140 $70 With code AFF-OCT50 Shop Now

Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design. $105 $53 With code AFF-OCT50 Shop Now

